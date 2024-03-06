SCCG Announces Sponsorship of the 10th Arnold South America Sports Festival Featuring Pillow Fight Championship

SCCG Management is excited to announce its sponsorship of the 10th Arnold South America Sports Festival in São Paulo, Brazil.

Our involvement reflects our commitment to supporting diverse and innovative sporting events that capture the imagination of fans around the world.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a renowned sports entertainment and global gaming consultancy, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the 10th Arnold South America Sports Festival in São Paulo, Brazil. This year’s festival, scheduled for April 5-7, 2024, will feature the Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) as its centerpiece, showcasing the thrilling world of professional pillow fighting in South America.

The Arnold South America Sports Festival, the largest multi-sport event on the continent, attracts over 100,000 attendees each year. Established in 1989 and named after Arnold Schwarzenegger, the festival includes a wide array of competitions ranging from professional bodybuilding to fitness, figure, and bikini weekend expos. There will also be MMA and Jiu Jitsu exhibitions at the event.

This year, the PFC will take center stage, starting with PFCKids on the first day, followed by two days of intense competition among professional athletes. SCCG Management is not only a proud sponsor of this unique event but also boasts a significant strategic partnership with the Pillow Fight Championship. This partnership underscores SCCG’s commitment to supporting innovative and engaging sports events worldwide.

SBT TV in São Paulo will cover the event, bringing the excitement of pillow fighting to millions of viewers. SCCG Management’s sponsorship will be visible throughout the event, including the ring corners, mats, and even the pillows used by the competitors, ensuring a memorable and entertaining experience for participants and spectators alike.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to sponsor the Arnold South America Sports Festival and to bring the Pillow Fight Championship to the forefront of this prestigious event. Our involvement reflects our commitment to supporting diverse and innovative sporting events that capture the imagination of fans around the world. The PFC is a testament to the dynamic and evolving nature of sports entertainment, and we are proud to play a role in its success.”

The sponsorship of the Arnold South America Sports Festival and the PFC aligns with SCCG Management’s mission to foster growth and innovation within the sports and gaming industries. By supporting this event, SCCG Management continues to demonstrate its dedication to enhancing the sports entertainment landscape and engaging with communities across the globe.

ABOUT PILLOW FIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (PFC)

Pillow Fight Championship began with an idea to develop a real fighting sport that would appeal to the international family audience by combining a modified version of the ancient play weapon known as a “pillow” with experienced MMA competitors & boxers and strict rules. PFC has quickly evolved into a very popular sport-based showcase complete with all the strength, stamina and strategic skills of the other more brutal combat sports but with a massive amount of fun!

ABOUT THE ARNOLD SOUTH AMERICA SPORTS FESTIVAL

The Arnold South America, organized by Savaget & Excalibur Promoções, is the premier multi-sport event in South America, attracting over 100,000 attendees annually. Celebrated for its extensive range of sports, including professional bodybuilding (Arnold Classic), strongman (Arnold Strongman Classic), fitness, figure, and bikini competitions, this event is a cornerstone for the nutrition, fitness, sports, and health industries. Established in 1989 and named after Arnold Schwarzenegger, the festival serves as a dynamic platform for professionals, students, athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and families alike, offering a unique blend of competitive spirit and educational opportunities.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

