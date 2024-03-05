Hamilton Pools Leads with Insightful Trends and Innovations in Pool Cleaning and Repair Industry
Hamilton Pools in Allen, TX, pioneers in pool service with new trends and expert maintenance tips, ensuring optimal pool conditions and customer satisfaction.
As spring approaches, it's crucial for pool owners to adapt to the changing season. Initiating summertime pool hours now can make a significant difference in water quality and pool enjoyment.”ALLEN, TEXAS, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hamilton Pools, a family-owned leader in the pool service industry, is pioneering with new trends and insights in pool cleaning and repair. By highlighting crucial maintenance advice and seasonal recommendations, Hamilton Pools ensures optimal pool conditions for homeowners, backed by their unmatched expertise and dedication to excellence.
— Luke Bird, owner of Hamilton Pools
Hamilton Pools, based in Allen, TX, has set the benchmark for pool service excellence since its inception in 2011. Founded by Luke Bird, the company has grown from a passionate vision into a reputable service provider known for its integrity, meticulous work, and customer-centric approach. With a team of highly trained professionals, Hamilton Pools offers a comprehensive suite of services, from routine cleaning to complex repairs, all aimed at enhancing the pool ownership experience.
Latest Pool Cleaning Industry Trends:
- Filter Maintenance: Regular maintenance of the pool's filter is essential not only for keeping the water clean but also for ensuring the efficiency of your pool's filtration system. A clogged or dirty filter requires the pump to work harder to circulate water, leading to increased electricity usage and higher bills. By cleaning the pool filter, it will ensure that the system runs smoothly, reducing energy consumption and extending the lifespan of your pool equipment.
- Wildlife's Affect On Water Quality: During certain times of the year, it's common to find ducks and ducklings making themselves at home in residential pools. While they may seem like harmless visitors, their presence can lead to organic stains in the pool from their droppings. The chlorine in the pool water can neutralize some of this organic matter, but a thorough filter cleaning after the ducks leave is advisable to maintain water quality. Additionally, providing an exit ramp for ducklings can prevent them from becoming trapped in the pool and ensure their safety.
- Pet Care With Pools: Allowing your dog to enjoy a swim in the pool can be a fun experience, but it's important to manage the impact on your pool's water quality. A medium to large sized dog in the pool can have the same effect on water quality as around 50 people. To minimize this, it's recommended to rinse your dog before and after pool time to reduce the amount of fur and dander in the water, helping to keep the pool clean and reduce the strain on the filtration system.
- Water Health: Draining and refilling the pool every 5 to 10 years is an important aspect of pool maintenance. Over time, chemicals, debris, and other materials can build up in the pool water, affecting the chemical balance and potentially causing damage to the pool's surface and filtration system. By completely replacing the water periodically, you can reset the chemical balance and remove any buildup, ensuring the longevity and safety of your pool.
- Seasonal Preparation: With the approach of spring, transitioning to summertime pool running hours is advisable to maintain optimal water quality. The goal is to achieve a turnover rate of 2:1, meaning the pool's entire volume of water is circulated through the filter twice a day. For larger pools, this means running the filtration system for 12-16 hours per day, while smaller to medium-sized pools should operate for 8-12 hours per day. This ensures the water remains clean, clear, and safe for swimming.
- Heater Maintenance: Proper heater maintenance is crucial for extending the lifespan of the pool's heating system and ensuring it operates efficiently. Manufacturers recommend turning the heater on and letting it run for at least 20 minutes once a month, even when the pool is not in use. This practice helps to prevent the buildup of minerals and debris inside the heater, ensuring it remains in good working condition and ready to efficiently heat the pool when needed.
Luke Bird
Hamilton Pools
+1 (214) 402-8677
luke@hamiltonpoolstx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other
Voted Best Pool Cleaners In Allen - Hamilton Pools