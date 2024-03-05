CrafterCMS Unveils List of Speakers and Exhibitors for CrafterCMS Live! User Conference

CrafterCMS Live! User Conference

The inaugural CrafterCMS online user conference will be held on March 20, 2024.

MCLEAN, VA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading open-source headless content management system for enterprises, has announced the final list of speakers for its official user conference CrafterCMS Live!

The virtual event is slated for March 20, 2024, and attendees will learn and explore the powerful capabilities and real-world applications of CrafterCMS through engaging discussions, hands-on case studies, and valuable expert insights.

The list of speakers features CrafterCMS executive leadership, implementation partners, and agencies helping to deliver dynamic content experiences for customers across multiple industries.

- Mike Vertal, Chief Executive Officer, CrafterCMS

- Terence McDevitt, Solution Architect, ArgonDigital

- Al El-Nattar, Omni-Experience Market Unit Leader, Capgemini

- Carsten Paul, Managing Director, eXa Online

- Tony Field, Chief Solution Architect, Kingsway Digital

The speakers will discuss various topics, including the future of digital experiences, personalized digital experiences, and building dynamic web experiences, global extranets, and custom plugins using a composable CMS.

Attendees will also gain a sneak peek into the latest updates and forthcoming advancements to CrafterCMS as VP of Product Russ Danner shares the latest roadmap and feature improvements in version 4.x., and CrafterCMS’s CTO Sumer Jabri and his development leads will host a roundtable discussion aimed at developers seeking the technical details.

CrafterCMS Live! 2024 is a FREE virtual event that will take place on March 20, 2024. The full agenda and registration details can be found here.

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS replaces the broken paradigm of traditional content management and enables a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences that benefits large enterprises and fast-growing startups. As an open-source, Git-based headless platform, CrafterCMS is amazing for developers, easy for content authors, and fantastic for DevContentOps. Enterprises can choose from support options that include self-hosted/self-managed, fully-managed private SaaS in the cloud, and community-supported open source. Learn more at craftercms.com.