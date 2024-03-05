Kessler, Montana Renewables, win Industry Awards at International Biomass Conference
Jason Kessler, President at KESCO, Inc. wins the Excellence in Bioenergy Award; Montana Renewables wins Groundbreaker of the YearRICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomass industry awards were announced during the general session at the 17th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo, produced by Biomass Magazine. These awards are designed to recognize the individuals and companies who have achieved significant accomplishments within the bioenergy sector. In addition, these designations are aimed at encouraging and inspiring the next generation of industry leaders.
Montana Renewables has been recognized as the Groundbreaker of the Year. The Groundbreaker of the Year Award recognizes an organization or company that has made meaningful headway on a sustainable commercial-scale biomass-to-energy project or has accomplished a bioenergy project or endeavor worthy of being deemed as “groundbreaking.”
Based out of Great Falls, Montana, Montana Renewables is a subsidiary of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., which, beginning in 2021, embarked on a mission to reconfigure its oversized hydrocracker to process renewable feedstocks for production of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Montana Renewables is now a leading North American SAF producer with a daily SAF capacity of 2,000 to 4,000 barrels per day, with plans for further expansion.
“As the world races to decarbonize and drastically reduce its use of fossil fuels, Montana Renewables is an exciting example of what’s possible,” says Anna Simet, editor of Biomass Magazine. “Their story has been one that we’ve been honored to tell.”
Jason Kessler, president at KESCO, Inc., was presented with the Excellence in Bioenergy Award. The Excellence in Bioenergy Award recognizes individuals whose drive and efforts have had significant impacts on the industry, from clearing financial or technological hurdles to outstanding policy, advocacy or educational initiatives, to overall exceptional efforts to better the industry.
Kessler has been involved in wood pelleting system design and supply since 1993. He founded KESCO, Inc. in 2001. With a tagline of “Help Other People,” KESCO specializes in pellet plant design engineering, equipment supply, project management, and construction services. KESCO has provided individual system components to turn-key packages at more than 25 wood pelleting plants throughout North America.
“Jason exudes passion for the industry,” says Simet. “He has an incredible wealth of industry knowledge that can only be learned from firsthand experience. Everyone who knows him knows that he has a true desire to help others. His passion for the biomass industry is second to none, and he’s made an impact worth celebrating.”
"The biomass industry awards play a pivotal role in not only acknowledging, but also inspiring the remarkable work being done in our field,” adds John Nelson, VP of operations, sales and marketing, BBI International. “This year, we're thrilled to honor Montana Renewables and Jason Kessler, president at KESCO, for their exceptional achievements in bioenergy. Their dedication and innovation in successfully advancing commercial-scale projects has set a benchmark for the industry. It's companies like Montana Renewables and KESCO, Inc. that pave the way for a sustainable future and inspire the next wave of industry leaders."
The International Biomass Conference & Expo will continue through March 6, 2024, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia.
About Biomass Magazine
Biomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.
