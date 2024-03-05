Fluid Analytics announces Pre-Series A injection of funds to accelerate the mission laid out at World Economic Forum
San Francisco company continues expanding the use of AI for sub-surface wastewater infrastructure inspections
Their technology, poised at the intersection of sustainability and scalability, aligns with our strategic investment goals.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Fluid Analytics announced a new funding partner beginning their Pre-Series A funding round of $1.6 million and further enhancing their portfolio of investors. Leading the round is Pravega Ventures, who is joined by an angel investor. Fluid Analytics is continuing to raise funds as this first series runs.
— Mukul Singhal, co-founder, and partner at Pravega
Fluid Analytics is a cleantech startup deploying data analytics for solving urban water pollution. It was founded by Nidhi Jain, an Acumen fellow, and Asim R. Bhalerao, who serves as the company’s CEO. The funding round will enable the company to execute a global scale-up expansion by deploying solutions with positive environmental and public health impact, starting with a focus on North America.
“Given the escalating stress on water systems worldwide due to climate change and population growth, Fluid Analytics offers a distinctive strategy to bolstering cities' water resilience,” said Mukul Singhal, co-founder, and partner at Pravega. “Their technology, poised at the intersection of sustainability and scalability, aligns with our strategic investment goals.”
“Following the exciting announcement of our recognition as a Top Innovator at the World Economic Forum, we have persistently advanced our mission to establish ourselves as a leading water analytics solution in the market.” Bhalerao said. “This investment contributes to our vision of a world free from water pollution. We are thankful to our investors for their faith in Fluid Analytics and our mission.”
This latest round of funding will advance Fluid Analytics' goal of automating wastewater infrastructure monitoring. The company was started with a focus on Southeast Asia, where approximately 80 percent of wastewater is discharged untreated, into the environment. The company’s unique technology effectively monitors a wide spectrum of pipeline conditions, mirroring the developmental disparities globally. As the company began collaborating with utilities in the U.S., it surpassed products solely built for developed cities, thereby establishing Fluid Analytics’ competitive edge.
“This success has enabled us to distinguish ourselves as we embark on expanding throughout North America,” added Jain.
About Fluid Analytics
Fluid Analytics has successfully deployed solutions for helping cities control sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) and inflow and infiltration (I&I). The company has monitored over 400+ million gallons (1.5B liters) of urban wastewater spills and enabled the treatment and reuse of 200+ million gallons (800M liters) daily. The company continues to monitor a population of over 17.5 million for water-borne diseases, as an indicator of drinking water contamination. Its turnkey, solutions-oriented business model empowers cities to combat water pollution sustainably, collaborating with utilities, contractors, and engineering firms. For more information, visit fluidanalytics.ai
