Austin Dentist on the Relationship Between Oral Health and Nutrition

Dr. Mark Sweeney of Austin Dental Spa discusses the relationship between nutrition and oral health and explains why patients should be mindful of both.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, March 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin cosmetic dentist Mark Sweeney, DDS believes that maintaining optimal dental health begins with a strong foundation: nutrition. He states that even when patients diligently brush their teeth, floss, and attend check-ups, they often overlook the profound role that a healthy diet plays in overall oral function.As Dr. Sweeney has discussed in his “Wisdom Wednesday” series of YouTube videos, patients can improve their dental health by making informed dietary choices. For instance, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin D, and vitamin K are crucial for building and maintaining strong tooth enamel, the protective outer layer of teeth that shields them from decay and damage. This means, Dr. Sweeney continues, that patients should incorporate foods like dairy products, fruits, and vegetables into their diet as often as possible. Additionally, patients can encourage dental as well as full-body wellness by drinking sufficient water.On the other hand, Dr. Sweeney notes that patients should be wary of certain foods and drinks – especially items that are high in sugar. Hard candies and sodas can contribute to low PH levels, which can in turn cause bacteria to develop in the mouth and lead to gum disease . Dr. Sweeney also mentions that alcoholic beverages can dry out the mouth and damage enamel.Furthermore, Dr. Sweeney explains that being mindful of the link between dental health and nutrition can contribute to a brighter, healthier smile. He also advises patients to visit oral health professionals who offer comprehensive dental services , as these dentists can form meaningful connections with patients while monitoring their overall oral wellness.About Mark Sweeney, DDSFor four and a half decades, Dr. Mark Sweeney has provided Austin patients with the full spectrum of dental treatments. An alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas Health Science Center Dental School, Dr. Sweeney has earned a number of accolades throughout his career, including Austin American-Statesman’s “Best Dentist” award. Additionally, he is affiliated with professional organizations such as the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), and is one of the founders of the Texas Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Sweeney is available for interview upon request.For more information about Austin Dental Spa, visit austindentalspa.com, facebook.com/austindentalspa, and @austindentalspa on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.austindentalspa.com/office-news/austin-dentist-on-the-relationship-between-oral-health-and-nutrition/ ###Austin Dental Spa3305 Northland Dr., Suite 515Austin, TX 78731(512) 452-9296Rosemont Media