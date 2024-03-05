05 March 2024

The National Leader of the Turkmen people visited an exhibition of Afghan goods and held a business meeting

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited an exhibition of Afghan goods in the building of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

During the inspection, Arkadag focused his attention on the stands of Afghan companies involved in the extraction and industrial processing of stones used in construction. In this regard, the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider issues related to the participation of Afghan companies in the construction of the second stage of the city of Arkadag was indicated.

There was also an introduction to carpets, jewelry, building materials, household and industrial chemicals, fruits and vegetables and food products and other types of goods produced in the neighboring country.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people, emphasizing that this exhibition plays an important role in enhancing Turkmen-Afghan cooperation, focused on the importance of systematically holding such events.

Then the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty met with the Acting Minister of Industry and Trade of Afghanistan Alhaj Nuruddin Azizi and the Chairman of the Board of Management of the Çalik Holding Group of Companies Ahmet Çalık.

During the business conversation, important issues for the parties were discussed regarding the development of cooperation in the fuel, energy and trade and economic spheres.

A.N.Azizi thanked the National Leader of the Turkmen people and the President of Turkmenistan for the attention paid to the development of Turkmen-Afghan cooperation, ensuring peace, sustainable development in the region, as well as the opportunity to organize exhibitions of Afghan goods, while expressing his country’s interest in implementing joint projects.

Arkadag, emphasizing that the Turkmen and Afghan peoples are connected by ancient traditions of brotherhood and mutual respect, common spiritual and historical values, added that Turkmenistan, based on its status of permanent neutrality in resolving the internal situation in Afghanistan, is a supporter of only political and diplomatic efforts.

In this context, Turkmenistan’s interest in the prosperity of the neighboring country was outlined, for which our country is carrying out specific work in this direction. In particular, the construction of social infrastructure facilities, large transport and energy projects is being implemented, including the "Turkmenistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan - India" gas pipeline, the "Turkmenistan - Afghanistan - Pakistan" power transmission line, the "Kerki - Ymamnazar - Akina - Andkhoy" railway lines and "Serhetabat - Turgundi".

Taking into account the favorable transport and transit potential of Turkmenistan, it was noted that the Afghan side is showing great interest in using the transit capabilities of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport.

At the end of the meeting, Arkadag emphasized that Turkmenistan is always open to establishing relations based on mutual respect and understanding for any interested country and authoritative international organizations, and our country will continue to provide support in the socio-economic and cultural revival of Afghanistan.