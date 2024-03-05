05 March 2024

A meeting between the heads of environmental agencies of Central Asia and the OSCE Secretary General took place in Ashgabat

On March 4, 2024, a high-level meeting was held in the Turkmen capital with the participation of the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Helga Schmid and the environmental ministers of the Central Asian countries, during which a thorough exchange of views took place on the most important topics of regional cooperation. Particular attention of the meeting participants was paid to the issues of climate change in order to ensure stability in Central Asia, sustainable management of water resources, development of water diplomacy, and in particular, the involvement of women in this process.

In her speech, the OSCE Secretary General emphasized the importance of the current meeting, which provides an opportunity to once again focus attention on modern environmental challenges, the primary aspects of climate issues directly related to the promotion of sustainable development, ensuring energy and food security and, in general, prosperity and stability in the region.

Conference participants noted the importance of OSCE initiatives and programs in the Central Asian region, which are aimed at exchanging knowledge and best practices on climate change issues, as well as developing joint strategies to help solve environmental problems.

The parties also expressed a common opinion on the need to take joint measures to cooperate in confronting climate challenges.

The Turkmen side emphasized that environmental safety remains a priority in our country’s interaction with the countries of Central Asia and the OSCE. In this regard, the key role of the initiative to establish a Regional Center for Climate Technologies for Central Asian countries was noted, the relevance of which is due to the need to exchange advanced climate technologies.

It was emphasized that by joining all the basic international conventions and agreements in this area, our country demonstrates a serious and responsible approach to their implementation, regularly coming up with important initiatives that receive the support of the world community.

Also, special emphasis was placed on the initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan put forward at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. In this context, the importance of Turkmenistan’s accession to the Global Methane Commitment and the country’s readiness to continue interaction with international organizations and partner states in this direction was noted.

During the meeting, the parties also substantively discussed water and agricultural issues, the transition to a “green” economy, waste management and reduction of harmful emissions, improving the environmental culture of society and, in particular, youth, etc.