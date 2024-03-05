05 March 2024

A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Ambassador of Malaysia

On March 4, 2024, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmed Gurbanov held a scheduled working meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan Mohd Suhaimi Bin Ahmad Tajuddin.

The diplomats discussed key aspects of the bilateral partnership and exchanged views on promising areas of bilateral relations.

The parties noted the need to develop inter-parliamentary relations by establishing the practice of exchanging parliamentary delegations.

In terms of development of trade and economic relations, the fuel and energy complex and the sphere of advanced technologies were named.

The parties identified the area of cultural and humanitarian cooperation as an important area. At the same time, emphasis was placed on the prospects for expanding fruitful contacts in education, science and culture.