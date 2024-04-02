Comintelli launches Telli, an AI-Powered Assistant for Smarter Market and Competitive Intelligence

This launch highlights our dedication to empowering our customers intelligence processes and we're already excited about the next iteration of Telli.” — Jesper Martell, CEO at Comintelli

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comintelli (publ), a leading provider of Market and Competitive Intelligence (MCI) software, today announced the launch of Telli, an innovative AI assistant designed to supercharge the capabilities of Intelligence2day® users and analysts. Telli streamlines workflows, elevates content quality and empowers analysts with advanced AI capabilities.

Telli leverages the power of OpenAI's API to automate tedious tasks, streamline content creation, and ensure consistently high-quality output. This user-friendly assistant empowers users to:

• Generate Compelling Headlines: Automatically create attention-grabbing headlines based on content summaries and body text, saving time and effort.

• Enhance Writing: Eliminate typos and grammatical errors with Telli's built-in spellchecker and grammar correction tool.

• Structure and Format Content: Guidance on structuring and formatting content for optimal readability and impact.

• Extract Key Quotes: Identify and highlight important quotes from news articles, enriching content and boosting engagement.

• Organize Data Tables: Effortlessly extract and organize structured data from text, simplifying product comparisons and numerical presentations.

• Analyst Empowerment: With Telli handling the heavy lifting, analysts can dedicate more time to valuable tasks like analysis and strategic thinking.

"Following the success of our AI-powered summaries, Key Takeaways, Telli represents another major step forward in our commitment to leveraging powerful generative AI technology to support competitive and market analysts," said Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli. "This launch highlights our dedication to empowering our customers intelligence processes and we're already excited about the next iteration of Telli."