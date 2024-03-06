Vulog Announces 2024 Edition of Most Influential Women in Mobility Report
Vulog publishes the 6th edition of the Most Influential Women in Mobility report, the industry reference for recognizing women leaders driving change.NICE, FRANCE, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vulog, a leading global provider of shared mobility technology, has released the 2024 edition of the Most Influential Women in Mobility report. Now in its sixth year, this annual initiative continues to play a pivotal role in spotlighting women leaders who are driving change in the mobility industry.
Despite advancements, gender disparity remains a challenge in the mobility sector. Women encounter obstacles in accessing leadership positions and receiving recognition for their contributions. The Most Influential Women in Mobility report aims to address this imbalance by celebrating the accomplishments of 16 outstanding women who are reshaping urban and rural transportation landscapes.
This year's report stands out for its geographical diversity, reflecting the global expansion of the mobility industry. The featured women are spearheading innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities. They are visionaries who prioritize sustainability and equity, striving to enhance mobility for all.
"Increasing global temperatures underscore the urgency of green and accessible mobility solutions," says Vulog’s CEO Gregory Ducongé, "the contributions of these inspiring women are more crucial than ever as we work towards a more sustainable future."
The 2024 Most Influential Women in Mobility report highlights leaders from various sectors within the industry:
● Cristina Albuquerque, Global Electric Mobility Director, WRI Ross Center for Sustainable Cities
● Tammy Au-Yeung, Senior Manager, Product and Processes, Evo
● Audrey Borius, Investment & Communication Director, Groupe Citadelle
● Egija Gailuma, Co-founder, OX DRIVE
● Aurélie Gillieaux, Managing Director Benelux, WeNow
● Raquel Hernán Sanz, Chief Operations Officer, Wible
● Fiona Howarth, CEO, Octopus Electric Vehicles
● Laura Kennedy, Vice President Human Resources, Miles
● Charlène Kouassi, Director, Movin'ON LAB Africa
● Garance Lefèvre, Senior Director, Public Policy France and Benelux, Lime
● Aurelija Petrauskyte Latake, Head of Product, Trafi
● Rebecca Quinn, Vice President, Shift Transit
● Seleta Reynolds, Chief Innovation Officer, Los Angeles Metro
● Maha Shahzad, Founder, BusCaro
● Monalisha Thakur, Co-founder and CMO, Tummoc
● Céleste Vogel, Co-Founder and Managing Director, eWaka
About Vulog
Vulog is the world's leading shared mobility technology provider, redefining fleet operations, driving profitability, and bringing positive change globally with sustainable, inclusive mobility solutions.
Since 2006, our advanced AI-powered SaaS platform has empowered successful shared mobility businesses with flexible fleet management tools, consumer-facing mobile applications, and connected vehicle technology. We enable the launch of large-scale fleets in just three months, setting new industry standards.
Committed to greener mobility, we partner with major automotive players such as Toyota, BCAA, Hyundai-Kia, and VW Group as well as with key local partners such as Aimo Share in Sweden, HOURCAR in the United States, Eloop in Austria, and Mevo in New Zealand.
