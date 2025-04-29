New River Valley Community Services Partners with Vulog to Transform Fleet Management for Employee Carsharing

Using Vulog’s AI-powered and connected vehicle platform, NRVCS launches a fully automated, contactless corporate carsharing program

This partnership is a game-changer for our organization. With Vulog’s digital platform, we’ve streamlined vehicle access ensured better utilization of our fleet.” — Trevor Sakry, Transportation General Manager at NRVCS

TORONTO, CANADA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New River Valley Community Services ( NRVCS ), a public behavioral health provider based in Virginia, has partnered with Vulog , the global leader in mobility technologies, to digitize its fleet operations and launch an employee carsharing service. This move marks a significant step in NRVCS’s digital transformation, improving mobility access for staff while modernizing vehicle management across its geographically dispersed service area.Leveraging Vulog’s advanced AI-powered platform and connected vehicle technology, NRVCS has introduced a fully automated carsharing system that empowers its over 800 employees to access 172 vehicles to efficiently provide services across the New River Valley.“This partnership with Vulog is a game-changer for our organization,” said Trevor Sakry, Transportation General Manager at NRVCS. “Our employees serve individuals and families across many different communities, often traveling long distances between locations. With Vulog’s digital platform, we’ve streamlined vehicle access ensured better utilization of our fleet.”Historically, NRVCS faced challenges in managing its fleet across remote, rural locations with centralized maintenance. Vulog’s technology addresses these operational hurdles by enabling contactless, shared vehicles, eliminating traditional processes. The new system provides real-time visibility of the fleet, usage insights, and streamline planning, enhancing both convenience and accountability.“Our goal is to deliver a fleet management solution that’s both efficient and tailored to the unique needs of organizations like NRVCS,” said Gregory Ducongé, CEO of Vulog. “We’re proud to support them on their digital journey and help make mobility smarter and more seamless, allowing their team to focus on what matters most: serving their communities.”About New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS)New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS) is a public provider of behavioral health services for residents of Virginia's New River Valley. Established in 1969, NRVCS offers a wide range of community-based programs addressing mental health, substance use disorders, and developmental disabilities for both children and adults. It is part of Virginia's statewide Community Services Boards system.About VulogVulog is the world’s leading mobility technology provider, redefining fleet operations, driving profitability, and bringing positive change globally with sustainable, inclusive mobility solutions. Since 2006, our advanced AI-powered SaaS platform has empowered successful mobility businesses with powerful fleet management tools, consumer-facing mobile applications, and connected vehicle technology. Vulog enables the launch of large-scale fleets in just three months and is trusted by global leaders such as Toyota, Hyundai-Kia, VW Group, and innovative local operators around the world.

