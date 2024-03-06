NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato 5th Anniversary Event Part 1 "Earth Scroll" Renewal: Original Merchandise Revealed

Fabric posters Clear files One of the hand seals needed to activate a mechanism (Picture shows the "Tiger" seal) Find statues of popular characters

3 New Product Designs for Original Shinobi-Zato Merchandise on Sale from Saturday, March 9th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori", located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, will mark the fifth anniversary of its popular "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction on Saturday, April 20th. To celebrate the occasion, the park will hold a series of new events and campaigns, starting with a reveal of the latest information on the "Earth Scroll" mission's renewal.

This latest update unveils new NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato exclusive merchandise which will go on sale Saturday, March 3rd. 3 new products - a clear file, sticker, and fabric poster - will be available. These products will feature key visuals from the Heaven Scroll and Earth Scroll missions, appealing to long-time fans and newcomers alike.

In addition to the renewed Earth Scroll mission, visitors to the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato this spring can look forward to the chance to purchase exclusive merchandise that will be available only for a limited time.

■ Summary

Sales begin: Saturday, March 9th

Opening hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Last entry 8:00 p.m.)

Products: New merchandise will go on sale to celebrate the renewal of the Earth Scroll mission.

1. Clear File / 990 yen (inc. tax)

2. Sticker / 770 yen (inc. tax)

3. Fabric Poster / 2,200 yen (inc. tax)

Admission fee: Adults (12 years and older) 3,300 yen (inc. tax) / Children (5-11 years) 1,200 yen (inc. tax)

*Children aged 4 years and below may enter free of charge

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■ (For Reference) Outline of "Earth Scroll" Attraction Renewal

The renewed attraction will feature an original storyline exclusive to Nijigen no Mori. Participants must lend their strength to their ninja village comrades as they battle enemies in the "Cave of Legends". However, the only way to reach the cave is by gathering a number of seal stamps hidden around Shinobi-Zato.

The stamps can be obtained from 12 spots within the area. A new feature introduced to the attraction will be the "ninja experience spots" which use digital technology to read hand movements. By correctly performing hand seals in front of the monitors at these spots, participants can activate a variety of ninja techniques and obtain the stamps needed for the mission. This interactive feature also allows visitors to feel even more immersed in the world of Naruto.

