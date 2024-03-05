"Nijigen no Mori" at Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park x SHINKI KANKO (Shinki Bus)

Photograph of Hokage Rock at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Photograph of cherry blossoms (sakura) Key visual for special mission "Sakura Messenger Edition"

NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato "Sakura" Day Trip Tickets on Sale March 31st

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" will partner with SHINKO KANKO Co., Ltd's "LIMON Project" to offer a new ticket set exclusively for the spring season. The set will include a return bus trip from Osaka directly to Nijigen no Mori and entry to the park's popular NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction.

This special ticket is made possible by a collaboration with SHINKI KANKO Co., Ltd's "LIMON Project" and will include a round trip from Osaka to Nijigen no Mori by bus. During the period of the tour, the cherry blossoms ("sakura" in Japanese) within Nijigen no Mori are expected to be in full bloom. At the same time, the park will be holding special events to celebrate the birthday of the popular character Uchiha Sakura, who appears in the hit anime series "Naruto" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations". This special ticket promises visitors the chance to enjoy sakura season to the full.

■ Summary

Bookings open:

Operating dates: Sunday, March 31st / Tuesday, April 2nd / Thursday, April 4th / Saturday, April 6th

Content: Sale of special ticket set including round trip from Osaka to Nijigen no Mori and entry to the "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction on a specified day.

*Attraction opening hours are 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (last entry 8:00 p.m.)

[Tour Schedule]

9:00 Depart from Osaka OCAT Building 1F

10:30 Arrive at Nijigen no Mori Parking Lot F

Experience attractions at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

・3D maze mission "Heaven Scroll"

・Ninja technique walking mission "Earth Scroll"

・Restaurant "Ichiraku Ramen"

・Merchandise store "Konoha Shoten"

Seasonal special missions will also be available to enjoy.

16:30 Depart from Nijigen no Mori Parking Lot F

18:00 Arrive at Osaka OCAT Building 1F

*Arrival time may differ depending on traffic conditions.

Fee: Adults (12 years and above) / 11,000 yen (inc. tax)

Children (5-11 years) / 9,000 yen (inc. tax)

4 years and below / Free

URL: Plan details:

https://www.getyourguide.com/osaka-l1204/ninja-naruto-boruto-theme-park-experience-from-osaka-t616300/?preview=G2C58ER6DLDQ3D3P81W9CVS4W1PHPI0F

Facility information: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■Reference: Outline of NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato

Anime theme park Nijigen no Mori, located in Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, is a one-of-a-kind facility that blends anime, technology, and nature. Its NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction is based on the worlds of smash-hit TV anime "Naruto" and its sequel "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations". Visitors use ninja scrolls and take on ninja training with challenges including a 3 dementional maze, puzzles, and a variety of missions. A special mission "Sakura Messenger Edition" will be available from Saturday, March 23rd to celebrate the birthday of the popular character Sakura.

ⒸMasashi Kishimoto Scott / Shueisha · TV Tokyo · Pierrot