Vibrant Publishers’ New Release Is The Ultimate “Essentials” Guide To Data Analytics

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers has released just the book for people who want to explore a career in data analytics but do not know anything about it. Data Analytics Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Data Analytics Essentials for short) aims to demystify the complex world of data and help readers appreciate the tremendous opportunities it has to offer. Written in simple language and packed with comprehensive information, this book is perfect for both professionals and students. The book released on February 29 and is now available for purchase on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon. Read further to know what exactly the book offers.

The book begins with a crisp introduction to data analytics, covering topics like its history, evolution, and some key concepts including data collection, storage, and processing. Next, it goes on to give theoretical knowledge on the various types of data analytics. It gives a comprehensive list of data analytics tools available in the market and their features, which is sure to be an easy reference point for any data analyst. It also briefly explains the various statistical techniques involved in data analytics. The book offers a detailed explanation of the process of data analytics and the roles and responsibilities of a data analyst. Lastly, it talks about big data, the ethical and privacy concerns in data analytics, and some real-world case studies of how data analytics has transformed businesses like Netflix and Walmart.

Data Analytics Essentials is written by Dr. Bianca Szasz, a Ph.D. holder in space engineering, who has over 15 years of experience with a dedicated focus of 4 years to doing extensive research on data analytics. In this book, she has poured her learnings and her passion to educate others on this revolutionary subject.

This book can be used by professionals who want to start or switch to a career in data analytics but are not sure where to begin. Data Analytics Essentials is a quick and simple read so that people can study it along with other professional pursuits. It will help them understand what data analytics truly involves and create a base for their journey into this exciting world. Moreover, this book can also be used by students who want to begin pursuing data analytics academically.

Data Analytics Essentials is part of Vibrant Publisher’s’ Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, entrepreneurs as well as students to learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Bianca Szasz is a Ph.D. holder in Space Engineering. With over 14 years of experience in engineering and a dedicated focus of 4 years in data analytics, she has used data analytics in a variety of innovative projects where she firsthand witnessed how it could tremendously boost research and engineering projects. Her enthusiasm for data analytics eventually expanded beyond work. This book is the product of her passion to educate the future generation of data analysts.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

