TAJIKISTAN, March 5 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Honorable Shehbaz Sharif.

At the beginning of the conversation, the Leader of the Nation sincerely congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election to the high post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Pakistan, and wished him good health and new achievements in his state activities.

In the continuation of the conversation, the parties discussed the state and prospects of friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

In this context, the steady process of development and expansion of partnership relations between the two countries based on good old traditions, principles of mutual understanding, respect and trust was emphasized.

In this regard, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan emphasized the importance of continuing the interstate dialogue between the two countries and invited the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to visit Tajikistan.

At the end of the conversation, our Head of State wished lasting peace, security, and prosperity to the friendly Pakistan and its honorable people.