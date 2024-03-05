"EXECUTIVE MINDSET FITNESS" FOUNDER TRAVONE EDWARDS TO HEAD STATE-FUNDED WELLNESS INITIATIVE FOR AT-RISK YOUTH

The Executive Mindset Fitness trainer Travone Edwards, renowned for his transformative work with C-suite executives at Netflix, Marvel, The Doctors TV Show., and other major corporations

SYLMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly sought-after mindset and fitness trainer Travone Edwards, renowned for his transformative work with C-suite executives at Netflix, Marvel, The Doctors TV Show., and other major corporations, has been selected by the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) in partnership with the State of California to spearhead the development of a groundbreaking wellness initiative for incarcerated youth aged 18-25 at the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Center in Sylmar.

Edwards will adapt his proprietary "Executive Mindset" training system, perfected over years of sculpting the bodies and minds of elite business performers, to create holistic fitness regimens, nutritional programs, and powerful morning routines for the youth participants. The pioneering "Elevate Youth Initiative" aims to reduce recidivism rates and violent behavior while fostering confidence, life skills, entrepreneurship, and readiness for educational, vocational, and career opportunities post-release.

"The futures of these young adults are at a critical juncture. Equipping them with the proper mindset tools that I use to train the high-performing, top executives in Los Angeles, will completely rewrite the trajectory of their lives," said Edwards, Founder of Executive Mindset Fitness, an exclusive, private personal training company catering to top-tier executives.

His nonprofit organization, Balletics, has been awarded the State of California contract to implement his proprietary blend of physical and cognitive training methodologies.

Edwards' unique approach transcends mere physical gains, focusing on instilling the mental frameworks and disciplines necessary for the youth to thrive outside the prison system. "Lasting change stems from that pivotal shift in mindset, in identity— not just through physical changes," Edwards explained. "When they begin to mentally see themselves as capable of excellence, as deserving of success - that's when true transformation takes root."

The "Elevate Youth Initiative" will feature specialized curriculums meticulously tailored to the unique needs and challenges of the participants. Rigorous physical conditioning will be complemented by workshops and exercises designed to enhance self-confidence, interpersonal communication abilities, and readiness for advanced education or vocational training programs.

Edwards' extensive experience in optimizing the performance of business leaders will be instrumental in shaping the initiative's strategic vision and day-to-day operations. His track record of empowering executives to reach new heights of productivity, resilience, and decision-making prowess will inform every aspect of the program's design and delivery.

"Travone's guidance will be the catalyst that enables these young people to rewrite their stories," said Meredith Harper Houston, Edwards' co-founder at Balletics. "By investing in the untapped potential of these vulnerable youth, we're planting the seeds for a future in which they become positive contributors to their communities and society at large."

The "Elevate Youth Initiative" is slated to commence in March 2024, with the initial cohort of participants selected through a comprehensive screening and assessment process. The program's impact and outcomes will be closely monitored and evaluated, with the potential for expansion to additional juvenile facilities across the state.

For more information about Travone Edwards and his "Executive Mindset" training system, visit www. executivemindsetfitness.com

About Executive Mindset Fitness

Executive Mindset Fitness is a groundbreaking training system designed by Travone Edwards who is a Professional Bodybuilder to meet the unique needs of high performers and top executives. Clients include thought leaders, public speakers, media personalities, and key decision-makers at major corporations. The program combines cutting-edge exercise science with proven mindset techniques to help clients develop the mental acuity, emotional intelligence, and physical vitality needed to excel in high-pressure roles. Through Executive Mindset Fitness, leaders gain the edge to perform at their peak when it matters most. To learn more about Travone Edwards and his transformative approach, visit www. executivemindsetfitness.com

About Balletics

Balletics is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering at-risk and underserved youth through a unique fusion of physical fitness, mental resilience training, and expressive arts. Founded in 2020 by renowned mindset coach Travone Edwards and dance educator Meredith Harper Houston, Balletics partners with juvenile justice agencies, schools, and community organizations to implement transformative wellness programs. To learn more, visit www.balleticsraisingthebarre.com