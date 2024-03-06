TernX Suitcase Stroller is winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024

Submit Release
The iF Design Award adds to TernX's impressive tally of seven international accolades.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TernX is winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, TernX Carry On, won in the product discipline, in the Babies/Kids category. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD.

TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with innovative design, unparalleled functionality, and exceptional user experience. The competition was intense: almost 11,000 entries were submitted from 72 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality. This serves as a testament to TernX's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of family travel.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the iF Design Award for our TernX Carry On Luggage Stroller," said Tack & Hoe Ping, Founders at TernX. “Our goal is to create the best stroller with fly with and this recognition reaffirms our dedication to creating products that enhance the travel experience for families around the globe. We are immensely proud of the TernX Carry On and grateful for the recognition from the esteemed iF jury."

The iF Design Award joins an impressive list of accolades for the TernX Suitcase Stroller, rounding up seven magnificent international awards, serving as a testament to the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of family travel.

More information about the suitcase stroller can be found in the “Winners & iF Ranking” section on ifdesign.com

About TernX:
TernX is dedicated to crafting innovative travel solutions that simplify and enhance everyday family travel adventures. With a focus on convenience, safety, and functionality our products redefine industry standards, designed to make life easier for parents around the world. TernX strives to offer seamless, versatile, and empowering experiences that ignite unforgettable journeys and treasured memories. More about TernX can be found on ternx.com.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD:
Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on ifdesign.com.

Tack Lee
TernX
hello@tern-x.com
