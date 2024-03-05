Construction to Begin on Benson Road and Interstate 229 Interchange in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 4, 2024

Contact: Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Monday, March 11, 2024, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin reconstruction work on Benson Road and the Interstate 229 interchange.

Benson Road will remain opened to traffic as the contractor works on the south driving lanes of Benson Road from Casco Avenue to I-229. Traffic will be maintained on the north side of Benson Road. Access will be maintained to businesses throughout the project.

The project will reconstruct nearly two miles of Benson Road and approximately one mile of Interstate 229 ramps. Work includes construction of a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI), constructing a structure, grading, concrete surfacing, curb and gutter, storm sewer, lighting, signals, permanent signing, and pavement marking.

The prime contractor for this project is T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls. The overall completion date for this $34 million project is June 27, 2025.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/bensonroad-i-229-pcn-04xk. The city of Sioux Falls has also created a page for this project at https://www.siouxfalls.gov/resident-services/parking-street-services/street-construction/benson-229-interchange.

For more information, contact Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, at 605-367-5680 or via email at steven.neumeister@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-