04 March 2024

Commitment of Turkmenistan to equitable resolution of water issues

On March 4, 2024, a Turkmen-Afghan business forum was held in Ashgabat, within which the agro-industrial complex was identified as a promising area of cooperation, where the key element is the use of water resources, including transboundary ones. In this regard, the main approaches and principles of the parties on the rational use of the region’s water environment were voiced.

In this context, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan is actively promoting its initiatives for the systematic use of water resources, taking into account the interests of all states in the region and the comprehensive solution of water management issues. Along with this, our country advocates that water cooperation with neighboring countries shall be carried out in accordance with international law, based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and transparency, in the spirit of traditional good neighborliness and fraternity.

The Turkmen side also noted that the country is carrying out systematic work on uninterrupted water supply to agriculture and, at the same time, the efficient use of water resources and the introduction of water-saving technologies.

The Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan Nooruddin Azizi in his speech emphasized that in the use of transboundary hydro resources and the construction of water facilities, designed to serve the further prosperity of the Afghan people, Kabul will certainly proceed from the principles of mutual consent, equality and mutual respect with neighboring countries, especially with Turkmenistan, which has maintained friendly and good neighborly relations with Afghanistan for many years.

In addition to that, it was noted that Turkmenistan is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in the field of agro-industrial complex and agriculture, expand bilateral cooperation in priority areas in this area and enter into new forms of partnerships.