Peers and Ultipa are forming strategic partnership covering Americas markets.

Ultipa forms strategic partnership with Peers Consulting covering Americas markets.

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa, a leading provider of graph database solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Peers Consulting & Technology, a South American based company offering a broad spectrum of Business and Technology consulting services, including data consulting and implementation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Ultipa's global expansion, as Peers will be a strategic graph partner moving forward.

This partnership will enable organizations across the globe to harness the power of graph databases for their data management and analytics needs. Peers, known for its commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality data solutions, is well-positioned to facilitate the adoption of Ultipa Graph among a wide range of industries and businesses.

Scott Whalen, Director of Sales at Ultipa, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Peers has a team of incredible minds. Their graph expertise will bring value to the world in a way that hasn’t been perceived as being possible until now.”

Bruno Horta, Head of Data Science at Peers, stated “Ultipa's cutting-edge technology will empower our already existing use-cases and enable the design of new applications."

The partnership between Ultipa and Peers will bring extraordinary value to a market starving for innovation.

For more information about Ultipa and its graph database solutions, please visit

https://www.ultipa.com

For inquiries about Peers and their professional services, please visit

https://peers.com.br/

About Ultipa:

Ultipa is a global leader in graph database solutions, offering unique real-time and ultra-deep-traversal graph computing capabilities, and providing powerful and easily extensible and integratable tools for data management and analytics. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Ultipa empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their data.

About Peers:

Peers Consulting & Technology is the fastest growing consulting company in Latin America, offering a wide range of business consulting services, as well as technological consulting. What set Peers apart from the competition is our proximity to our customers and our ability to deliver end-to-end solutions, from strategy to implementation, supported by state-of-the-art technologies.