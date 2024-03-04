Submit Release
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry home, recovering following heart procedure

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry underwent a procedure on March 1 to implant a pacemaker as part of his ongoing treatment for atrial fibrillation. The surgery was successful, and he was discharged from the hospital on Saturday, March 2. He will continue recuperating at home.
 
Bishop Curry will continue tending to light-duty work tasks until released to travel and increase his duties. Updates will be provided as necessary. 
 
Please continue praying for Bishop Curry, his family, and his medical team.

