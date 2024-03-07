H.I.S. Invests in REGENT Craft: Developer of Electric Seaglider
H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, hereinafter referred to as H.I.S.) has invested in REGENT Craft Inc. (Headquarters: Rhode Island, USA, hereinafter referred to as REGENT) that develops and manufactures all-electric seaglider through its American subsidiary, H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc. (Headquarters: California, USA, hereinafter referred to as H.I.S. USA)
REGENT Craft Overview
REGENT's electric seaglider represents a novel class of wing-in-ground-effect vehicles, designed to operate a few meters above the water surface at speeds up to 180 mph (290 km/h). Positioned as a leading contender in the realm of next-generation mobility, it garners attention for its dual emphasis on high energy efficiency and safety, as well as its capacity for zero-emission operation powered entirely by electricity.
REGENT is currently developing "Viceroy," a model capable of accommodating up to 12 passengers, with plans to conduct manned flight testing in 2024, and to commence the commercial operation by mid-decade. Looking ahead to the end of the decade, REGENT aims to debut "Monarch," a larger model capable of accommodating up to 100 passengers. REGENT has already secured pre-order contracts for over 600 units from the airline and maritime traffic industries.
Company Name：REGENT Craft Inc.
https://www.regentcraft.com/
Established：2020
Representative: Billy Thalheimer (Co-Founder & CEO)
Number of Employees: 65
Future Prospects
Through this investment, H.I.S. is poised to support REGENT's seaglider business, dedicating utmost effort to crafting captivating travel experiences for customers and contributing to sustainable travel through seaglider technology. In Hawaii, where consideration for inter-island transportation options is advancing, H.I.S. is actively engaged in the "Hawai'i Seaglider Initiative," a collaborative effort involving local governments, private enterprises, and community stakeholders, aimed at raising awareness, fostering understanding, and promoting the adoption of seagliders in Hawaii. In Japan, in partnership with REGENT and Japanese companies, H.I.S. will conduct inspections and provide recommendations regarding the potential adoption of seagliders, particularly from a tourism perspective.
Sustainability at H.I.S.
H.I.S. aims to contribute to the development of a more sustainable society as well as to enhance the corporate value of the entire group, by developing a wide range of businesses centered on travel in keeping with its purpose of "Unleashing 'Excitement'”, encompassing encounters with the unknown, connections with others, enriching moments, excitement, elation, and feelings of peace.
H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc. is the first Japanese travel company to invest in a venture fund focused on research and development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), aiming to promote decarbonization of air travel. Additionally, H.I.S. USA has invested in the world's first carbon-neutral space travel experience company and is also involved in ticket sales, striving to realize sustainable space travel.
https://www.hisusaholding.com/sustainability
About H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc.
H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc. is a subsidiary company of H.I.S. Group, which operates one of the biggest travel agencies in Japan. They have 157 branches in 60 countries and 112 cities across the globe. They have been active in the US for over 30 years, with offices in New York, California, Nevada, and Hawaii. H.I.S. USA is a company that operates the entire H.I.S. branches in the Americas but also seeks to find possibilities for the cooperation of new businesses with startup companies. The startup division is active on the West Coast, especially in Silicon Valley. Since 2019, H.I.S. USA has invested and R&D on companies in and out of the travel industry.
About REGENT Craft Inc.
REGENT is pioneering the future of sustainable maritime mobility through the development and manufacturing of all-electric seagliders. Seagliders are a new category of vehicle that combine the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat to deliver an affordable and efficient mode of transportation between coastal destinations. REGENT’s flagship seaglider, Viceroy, is a 12-passenger vehicle that travels at 180mph to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT has already secured more than 600 seaglider orders valued at more than $9 billion from leading airline and ferry operators around the world and has raised more than $90 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin. To learn more, visit www.regentcraft.com.
Image courtesy of REGENT Craft Inc.
Masakazu Kobayashi
H.I.S. U.S.A. Holding, Inc.
his-usaholdings@his-world.com
