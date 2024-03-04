Humboldt County Teen Court Hosting Training for Teen Volunteers on March 14

This is a press release from the Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods:

Humboldt County Teen Court (a program of the Boys & Girls Club) is hosting a training for new teen volunteers in grades 8-12th on Thursday, March 14th, from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Teen Court Conference Room, 939 Harris Street, Eureka, CA 95503. It is a free event. Email, call or text to reserve a spot.

Teen Court is a real court run by teens for teens. It is based on restorative justice, community building, peer-led support, and healing. Volunteers earn community service hours, help make a difference in another teen’s life, and learn valuable life skills.

For more information call 707-444-0153 or text 707-362-1514 or email [email protected]