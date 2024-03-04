Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,915 in the last 365 days.

Humboldt County Teen Court Hosting Training for Teen Volunteers on March 14

This is a press release from the Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods:

Humboldt County Teen Court (a program of the Boys & Girls Club) is hosting a training for new teen volunteers in grades 8-12th on Thursday, March 14th, from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Teen Court Conference Room, 939 Harris Street, Eureka, CA 95503. It is a free event. Email, call or text to reserve a spot.

Teen Court is a real court run by teens for teens. It is based on restorative justice, community building, peer-led support, and healing. Volunteers earn community service hours, help make a difference in another teen’s life, and learn valuable life skills.

For more information call 707-444-0153 or text 707-362-1514 or email [email protected]

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Humboldt County Teen Court Hosting Training for Teen Volunteers on March 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more