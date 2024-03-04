Submit Release
Auditor Fitzpatrick announces audit of Cedar County

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that a regularly scheduled audit of Cedar County, which is located in southwest Missouri, is now underway. The audit officially commenced with an entrance meeting with county officials on Monday, March 4.

The State Auditor's Office last audited Cedar County in 2016. The previous audit issued the county an overall performance rating of "fair" and identified some concerning issues related to finances in the sheriff's office, including deposits made into the wrong funds and payments from restricted funds that violated state law. The audit also found the county collector's office needed more oversight by the county clerk and county commission to ensure property tax records were accurate. 

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of Cedar County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

