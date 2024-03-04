VSP BCI Troop B-West // 24B4001215 // arrest for sexual assault Rutland County

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4001215

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 722 9101

DATE/TIME: 2-23-24.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland VT

VIOLATIONS: Sexual Assault, Lewd/Lascivious with a Child, furnishing alcohol to a minor, dissemination of indecent materials to a minor, promoting a recording of sexual conduct

ACCUSED: William J. Barrett

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT

VICTIM: Female

AGE: 14

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2-28-24, Vermont State Police began an investigation into a report of sexual abuse committed upon a 14-year-old female in the Town and City of Rutland VT. Rutland PD, and VT DCF assisted with this investigation. William J. Barrett was arrested on 3-4-24 and remanded to the Marble Valley Correctional Center for the above listed offenses, based upon the investigation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3-6-24 1230 PM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101