VSP BCI Troop B-West // 24B4001215 // arrest for sexual assault Rutland County
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4001215
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 722 9101
DATE/TIME: 2-23-24.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland VT
VIOLATIONS: Sexual Assault, Lewd/Lascivious with a Child, furnishing alcohol to a minor, dissemination of indecent materials to a minor, promoting a recording of sexual conduct
ACCUSED: William J. Barrett
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland VT
VICTIM: Female
AGE: 14
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2-28-24, Vermont State Police began an investigation into a report of sexual abuse committed upon a 14-year-old female in the Town and City of Rutland VT. Rutland PD, and VT DCF assisted with this investigation. William J. Barrett was arrested on 3-4-24 and remanded to the Marble Valley Correctional Center for the above listed offenses, based upon the investigation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3-6-24 1230 PM
COURT: Rutland Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101