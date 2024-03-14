BTP Automation Continues Team Growth
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA , USA , March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation has announced the addition of industry veteran Stacey Mack to their sales team.
Stacey joins BTP as a Director of Sales, bringing over thirty years of business travel technology experience. Her previous roles include Solution Sales Manager at Sabre Travel Network and Senior Sales Director at Grasp Technologies. In addition, she is the current Chair of the GBTA Payment Solutions Committee.
“I am truly excited to be a part of the fantastic BTP Automation team. This group of individuals has unprecedented travel technology experience, and I am honored to work alongside them. What BTP has built is truly redefining how our industry approaches Hotel Sourcing. ”, said Stacey Mack.
“Stacey’s extensive background and network in business travel technology are critical for us as we continue our growth as an organization. We are creating something extraordinary at BTP, and that requires amazing people. Stacey fits this bill perfectly.", said Bruce Yoxsimer, BTP Automation CEO
About BTP Automation
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. is an award-winning, first-and-only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be fully automated, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
For more information, visit http://www.btpautomation.com
