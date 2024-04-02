BTP Automation Partners with Edenred on Hotel Sourcing and Payments Innovation
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation, an industry leader in SaaS, real-time data-driven hotel sourcing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Edenred, the market leader in invoice-to-pay automation.
This partnership incorporates BTP's proprietary hotel sourcing platform, which delivers real-time hotel spend, visibility into sustainability performance, and proactive automation for compliance and negotiations. In partnering with BTP, Edenred can assist hotels in committing to accepting virtual payment at the RFP level.
“We’re so excited to partner with industry leader BTP Automation. Our joint interactions and targeted communications will help increase virtual card awareness and acceptance with hotels, not just for corporate travel payments but also on a wider level for hotel RFPs. Technology, automation, and innovation are at the heart of Edenred Pay and BTP Automation, making this partnership so exciting,” said Juliann Pless, Senior VP of Travel Solutions.
"Our collaboration with Edenred represents a significant milestone in hospitality procurement. We're reshaping efficiency, enabling hotels to seamlessly adopt virtual payments from the RFP stage onward. It's truly an exciting partnership for our organization," said Bruce Yoxsimer, BTP Automation's CEO.
About Edenred Pay
Edenred Pay, an Edenred Company, is the global leader in invoice-to-pay automation. Our integrated platform connects businesses with suppliers, ERPs, banks, FinTechs, and payment rails to automate, optimize, and monetize the entire B2B payments lifecycle – from invoice receipt through payment reconciliation. Edenred Pay’s efficient, integrated solutions create a frictionless process and help deliver value to the enterprise by enhancing visibility and monetizing AP.
Edenred
Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting more than 60 million users and more than 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via close to 1 million corporate clients.
Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), engagement (such as gift cards and engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy solutions, including EV charging, maintenance, toll, and parking), and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).
True to the Group’s purpose, “Enrich connections. For good.”, these solutions enhance users’ well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products, and sustainable mobility.
Edenred’s 12,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient, and more responsible every day.
In 2023, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €41 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms, and cards.
Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, Euronext Tech Leaders, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.
About BTP Automation
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive Intelligent Hotel Sourcing platform. Based on data, BTP continuously refines the negotiated hotel program, considering actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be fully automated, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
