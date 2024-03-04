Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,913 in the last 365 days.

Franklin County pharmacy technician suspended due to diverting controlled substances

For immediate release: March 4, 2024   (24-025)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission suspended the Franklin County pharmacy technician license of Elizabeth Marie Quintero (VA60385184) pending further legal action.

Charges state, following an internal investigation by the pharmacy, Quintero admitted to her employer she had diverted 1,000 tablets of hydrocodone and oxycodone for pain due to auto accident injuries. Quintero’s employment was terminated. Quintero has been charged with theft in Pasco Municipal Court.

Quintero cannot practice in Washington until the charges are resolved. She has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection
                                                                        ###

You just read:

Franklin County pharmacy technician suspended due to diverting controlled substances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more