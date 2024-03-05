Summit BHC Announces Acquisition of Sobriety Centers of New Hampshire
Expands Reach into New EnglandFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit BHC (“Summit”), a leading provider of high-quality, evidence-based behavioral health and addiction treatment services, announces the acquisition of Sobriety Centers of New Hampshire (SCNH). This acquisition marks another step in Summit’s ongoing expansion, further solidifying its presence as a leader in behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment services. This acquisition represents Summit’s entry into the New England market.
SCNH, renowned for its comprehensive continuum of care in substance use disorder services, operates addiction treatment facilities in New Hampshire. These centers provide a broad array of substance use disorder treatments and services, including detoxification, residential, and various levels of outpatient programs.
The integration of SCNH into Summit's network enhances both entities' capabilities in delivering top-tier substance use disorder and behavioral health services. Both Summit and SCNH are committed to serving a diverse patient demographic and are in network with most major payors, including commercial, Medicaid, and Veterans plans. This combination also reinforces Summit’s ability to offer specialized programs for veterans and first responders.
Brent Turner, CEO of Summit, commented on the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome SCNH into the Summit family. This acquisition is consistent with our strategic growth and commitment to excellence. We are eager to further the work of the dedicated professionals at SCNH and continue delivering exceptional care to the communities they serve.”
About Summit
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and founded in 2013, Summit’s mission is to develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country while improving all the lives we touch. The Company’s primary focus is on the provision of psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible, compassionate, and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is composed of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The Company currently owns and operates 37 freestanding facilities in 20 states across the country.
