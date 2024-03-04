Roy Gilmore Herlyck: ‘A life full of music, adventures, and laughter’

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

“The world is diminished because he is gone but brighter because he was here” Anonymous

Roy was born in Boulder Colorado and spent his youth there until he joined the United States Army and served in Germany for several years.

He then came to California where he met Hoy Kersh and her three sons, Heinz, Chris, and Shasta. They lived in Gopherville for a short time before moving to Whitethorn Junction where they were able to homestead and had pigs, a milk cow, chickens and a beautiful garden. They finished building a star shaped house and their daughter Lozi was born.

Eventually, they bought land in Whale Gulch where they raised kids and played music for the next four years. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t work out but fortunately he met the love of his life, Sheila Cabral and her kids Kym and Jesse.

They started a homestead together, and lived a life full of music, adventures, and laughter for the next 40 years.

Roy always had a smile and hug to give. He was a talented musician who wrote songs, played guitar, fiddle and sang. He’d always break out his fiddle and play at family gatherings, neighborhood potlucks, full moon parties, weddings and memorials. For many years he played with Crimson Pulse, and then with the Lost Coast Marimbas.

He was an avid fisherman and spent many happy hours fishing off the rocks in Shelter Cove with his daughter Lozi.

When medical conditions made it impossible to homestead any longer, Roy and Sheila moved to Shelter Cove next door to Lozi and her family. Roy lovingly cared for Sheila, and they spent their last years together being grateful and enjoying life. Roy loved sitting out on the deck, playing his guitar and singing to Sheila while the sun set into the ocean.

He is survived by: his life partner Sheila; his daughter Lozi and stepchildren, Shasta, Jesse, and Kym; and his many grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

“Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” Anonymous

