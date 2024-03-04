Fashion Takes a Stand: FentanylSolution.Org & Designers Unite to 'Stomp' the Fentanyl Epidemic at Fashion Show

Designers and FentanylSolution.Org collaborate in a groundbreaking fashion show to raise awareness and funds to combat the devastating fentanyl epidemic.

This event is more than just a showcase of incredible talent; it's a rallying cry for our communities to unite, raise awareness, and support the crucial work to combat this epidemic.” — Shane Wood, Executive Director of FentanylSolution.Org

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking event that combines the power of fashion with the urgency of activism, FentanylSolution.Org is proud to announce its inaugural "Stomp Fentanyl" fashion show, set to take place on March 16th at the stunning Rouge Collective in Newport Beach. This one-of-a-kind philanthropic event brings together a diverse group of talented designers, united in their commitment to raising awareness and funds to combat the devastating fentanyl epidemic that has gripped the nation.

The fentanyl crisis has reached unprecedented levels, with the synthetic opioid now being the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18-45. According to a recent report by California Health Policy Strategies, in California alone, fentanyl-related deaths have skyrocketed, claiming 6,095 lives in 2022, averaging a staggering 250 lives lost each day. The impact on communities of color has been particularly severe, with Black and Latino Californians experiencing a more than 200% increase in overdose deaths between 2017 and 2021.

Recognizing the urgent need for action, FentanylSolution.Org has partnered with a group of innovative designers who are harnessing their creativity to make a difference. The "Stomp Fentanyl" fashion show will feature exclusive collections from designers such as Marika of My Club, Felipe Rippe, HUMANITY!, Jamal Hansen of OTAON, Brenda Trujillo of ActivePear, and Ashley Mykeles, each bringing their unique style and perspective to the runway while championing the cause.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with these remarkable designers who understand the power of their platforms to effect change," said Shane Wood, Executive Director of FentanylSolution.Org. "The 'Stomp Fentanyl' fashion show is more than just a showcase of incredible talent; it's a rallying cry for our communities to come together, raise awareness, and support the crucial work being done to combat this epidemic."

In addition to the runway show, the event will feature moving performances by acclaimed artists Joe Sparrow and Jennalyn, who will pay tribute to those affected by the fentanyl crisis. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction, with all proceeds directly benefiting FentanylSolution.Org's life-saving initiatives, including education, advocacy, and increased access to harm reduction services.

"The fentanyl epidemic is a complex and multifaceted issue that requires collaboration across sectors and disciplines," added Wood. "By bringing together the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and activism, we aim to ignite a conversation, break down stigmas, and inspire individuals to take action in their own communities."

Tickets for the "Stomp Fentanyl" fashion show are available now through and can be purchased HERE. For those unable to attend but still wish to support the cause, donations can be made directly to FentanylSolution.Org.

Join us on March 16th at Rouge Collective in Newport Beach as we stand together, stomp out fentanyl, and honor those whose lives have been tragically cut short by this epidemic. Together, we can make a difference and save lives, one step at a time.

About FentanylSolution.Org:

FentanylSolution.Org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the devastating fentanyl epidemic through education, advocacy, and grassroots action. By increasing access to harm reduction services and empowering youth and families with potentially lifesaving information, FentanylSolution.Org works tirelessly to prevent tragic loss of life and foster healthier communities.

Reference:

California Health Policy Strategies: https://calhps.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/2023-04_CalHPS_CA_Overdose_Report_Final.pdf