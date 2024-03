March 4 - State Presidential Primary Ballots Returned: March 4, 2024

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, March 4, 2024 - The Secretary of State’s office will send a daily update every weekday through Wednesday, March 13 reporting the number of ballots returned to County Clerks for the Presidential Primary Election March 5, 2024. So far, 959,315 ballots have been returned.

Ballots returned spreadsheet including party, age, and gender (XLSX)

Ballots returned graphic summary (PDF)

All data as of 11:59 PM March 3, 2024.