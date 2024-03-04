Thread HCM Announces New VP of Operations
Thread HCM Welcomes Jesse Quinones as Vice President of OperationsALPHARETTA, GA, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thread HCM, a premier provider of comprehensive human capital management solutions, is excited to announce the hiring of Jesse Quinones as the new Vice President of Operations, starting March 11, 2024. Quinones joins Thread HCM with a distinguished career in customer support leadership and operational excellence, most recently serving as Senior Customer Support Leader at Rippling, where he managed a team of over 80 across various verticals and geographies.
With a career spanning over two decades, Jesse has demonstrated a profound ability to enhance operational efficiency, team productivity, and customer satisfaction across the technology and service sectors. His roles have encompassed significant leadership positions at notable companies such as Stratix Corporation, Namely, Ultimate Software, and ADP, showcasing his skill in process improvement, change management, and talent development.
Fluent in both Spanish and English, Jesse holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Risk Management and Insurance from Georgia State University. His certifications include Series 63, among others, highlighting his commitment to continuous learning and innovation.
"Jesse's extensive experience and passion for driving operational excellence make him a perfect fit for Thread HCM," said Lori Winters, CEO of Thread. "His track record of improving scalability, productivity, and customer success aligns with our mission to connect people and technology for a better workplace. We are thrilled to have him on board."
Quinones' approach to leadership emphasizes mentorship, development, and creating win-win-win scenarios for employees, customers, and the company. "I am thrilled to join the Thread HCM team and look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance our operational capabilities and deliver exceptional value to our clients," said Quinones.
For more information about Thread HCM and its innovative solutions, please visit threadhcm.com
**About Thread HCM**
Thread HCM is at the forefront of integrating human capital management solutions, aiming to empower businesses to manage their workforce more effectively. Located in Alpharetta, GA, Thread HCM combines personalized service with technology-driven solutions, including HR consulting, payroll, and benefits enrollment, to support high-performance cultures and operational excellence.
