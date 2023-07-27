Thread + isolved Partner Showcase: A Must-Attend Event for HR Professionals and People Leaders in Atlanta!

This August, isolved comes to Atlanta to co-host an HR & HCM event with Thread HCM!

ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Mark your calendars for Thursday, August 17th, 2023, as Thread and isolved join forces to present a groundbreaking Partner Showcase event at The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North . This half-day educational and networking event is set to empower HR professionals and people leaders with invaluable insights and cutting-edge HR solutions.The Thread + isolved Partner Showcase runs from 10 am and runs until 3 pm, with registration opening at 9:30 am.What can attendees expect at this highly anticipated event? Prepare to be inspired and informed through a series of expert-led sessions focusing on critical HR topics. Dive into the depths of the HCM Maturity Model and gain valuable insights into HR Compliance, ensuring your organization stays on the right side of regulations. Additionally, a captivating Technology Demonstration will showcase the latest upgrades in HR software, featuring the intriguing realm of Predictive People Analytics "Our dedication to this event stems from a profound belief in the limitless potential of individuals and teams when equipped with the right knowledge and skills," said Lori Winters, Founder and CEO at Thread. "Our HR and HCM Showcase is designed to be an immersive experience that fosters innovation, drives productivity, and elevates the HR landscape to new heights."On top of learning, the Thread + isolved Partner Showcase offers free attendance, coupled with the chance to earn half-day SHRM and HRCI professional education credits. This event promises not only to enhance your knowledge but also to provide ample opportunities for networking and engagement with both Thread and isolved experts. Leverage their expertise to solve real-time challenges and expand your professional network.As an added bonus, attendees can look forward to awesome swag and the opportunity to win incredible prizes throughout the event. The excitement is undeniable, and anticipation is building as HR professionals and people leaders gear up to immerse themselves in this one-of-a-kind showcase.Save the date and secure your spot at the Thread + isolved Partner Showcase on August 17th, 2023, at The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North. This event is destined to revolutionize your HR strategies and equip you with the tools necessary to excel in the ever-evolving HR landscape.For more information and to register for the event, visit threadhcm.com/showcase

You're invited to the Thread HCM + isolved Showcase in Atlanta