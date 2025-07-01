Thread HCM Launches New Division to Serve Large Employers Nationwide

Submit Release
“Thread Enterprise” pairs enterprise-grade tech with people-first service.

Thread Enterprise is a commitment to serving larger organizations without losing the personal touch that defines Thread,”
— Lori Winters, Founder & CEO, Thread
MILTON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thread HCM, a payroll and HR consulting firm with 21 years of exceptional performance, today announced the launch of Thread Enterprise, a dedicated business unit built for a new segment of mid-market and enterprise-level clients with more complex needs without sacrificing Thread’s hallmark white-glove support.

“Thread Enterprise is a commitment to serving larger organizations without losing the personal touch that defines Thread,” said Lori Winters, CEO at Thread. “This marks an exciting new chapter for Thread and the companies we serve.”

The new division expands Thread’s reach into more complex environments, offering:
*Scalability and Customization: Support for large, complex workforces with flexible workflows tailored to different departments and regions.
*Advanced Analytics and Reporting: Present detailed analytic and predictive modeling to reduce turnover, cost-to-hire, and other critical metrics, easily and quickly.
*Efficient Onboarding: Find, attract, and onboard new employees more quickly and smoothly.
*Scalable Managed Payroll and HR: Reliable, compliant payroll and HR solutions that grow with your business—built to support rapid hiring, multiple locations, and evolving workforce needs.
*Best in Class Implementation – Hands-on approach from beginning to end to ensure a smooth transition.

Leading this exciting initiative is Adam Sprecher, who joins as President and Managing Partner of Thread Enterprise. A seasoned executive with a track record of scaling high-performance sales teams and driving transformative growth, Adam brings the vision and leadership needed to launch Thread Enterprise and establish it as a powerful new force in the HCM market.

Thread Enterprise is open for business effective July 1, 2025. Organizations can learn more or request a consultation at threadhcm.com/enterprise.

About Thread HCM
Founded in 2003, Thread HCM helps businesses weave payroll, HR, and workforce management into a seamless, compliant, and people-centric operation. Serving thousands of employees across the United States, Thread pairs enterprise-grade technology with certified consultants to deliver “seamless & tailored” experiences that drive growth. Learn more at threadhcm.com.

Barbara Collins
Thread HCM
bcollins@threadhcm.com
