Taste of Sonoma June 22, 2024

Tickets on Sale Now with Early Bird Pricing Through May 31

SANTA ROSA, CA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excitement is building for this year’s Taste of Sonoma, planned for June 22 on the beautiful grounds of Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens. One of Sonoma County’s most highly anticipated events of the year will include a walk-around wine tasting, garden tours, insider wine tours, VIP wine experiences, complimentary food trucks, themed lounges and more! Taste of Sonoma tickets are on sale now. Take advantage of early bird pricing through May 31 at TasteofSonoma.com.

Tracey Shepos Cenami, Executive Chef for Kendall-Jackson said, “We are so pleased to host Taste of Sonoma at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens for the third consecutive year, welcoming guests back to enjoy our region’s exceptional wines and culinary delights. Our expansive lawn and picturesque culinary garden will provide the perfect backdrop for an afternoon enjoying Sonoma County’s renowned wines paired with exceptional culinary dishes all in one place.”

Experience the bounty of Sonoma County with access to over 60 wine varietals from 19 unique growing areas. Meet the vintners in the Grand Tasting American Viticultural Area (AVA) Tents, sponsored by WineHop App. General admission will be from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. VIP Club Reserve ticket holders will enjoy early admission at 11:00 a.m. with access throughout the day to limited production, reserve, and award-winning wines poured by the winemakers and owners of Sonoma County’s world-class wineries. Passed appetizers by John Ash & Co. hosted by Vintners Resort will complement these exclusive wine selections. All ticket holders will enjoy complimentary signature menu selections from the region’s most popular food trucks at the Nosh Food Truck Plaza.

Enjoy a chilled splash of one of Kendall-Jackson’s wines paired with Chef Tracey’s paella at the Kendall-Jackson Garden Bar. Sip and relax in the Rodney Strong Vineyards Sonoma Summer Lounge and enjoy El Porteño empanadas with sparkling wine in the Gloria Ferrer Bubble Lounge, beautifully transformed into a lively Spanish salón. Plan your wine layover at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) interactive travel lounge for a chance to win prizes. Take a break between wine tasting, relax and refresh your palate in the beer garden featuring a selection of Sonoma County brews. Enhance your day with add-on experiences such as Insider Wine Tours and Kendall-Jackson Garden Tours. Easily plan your Taste of Sonoma experience with the WineHop app to make sure you don’t miss the wineries or attractions you most want to visit.

“We love welcoming locals and visitors alike to Taste of Sonoma each year,” said Michael Haney, Executive Director of Sonoma County Vintners, who produces the annual event. “Our vintners enjoy connecting with wine lovers, and local brewers and chefs are thrilled to showcase their most delicious Sonoma County offerings.”

Getting to Taste of Sonoma is easy! The venue, Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, is conveniently located near Highway 101. There are fantastic lodging options nearby, Sonoma County Tourism’s planning app can help with your accommodation and itinerary search. Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport has direct flights from regional airports and the SMART train stop is a short trip to the venue via a ride-hailing service.

Early bird ticket purchases made by May 31 will receive special pricing, from $190 General Admission to $240 VIP Club Reserve. All attendees must be at least 21 years of age. Pets are not permitted, only service animals will be granted entry. Learn more at TasteofSonoma.com.

About Sonoma County Vintners

Sonoma County Vintners is the leading voice of Sonoma County wine, dedicated to raising awareness of Sonoma County as one of the world’s premier wine regions. Sonoma County Vintners represents over 250 wineries throughout the county. The organization actively promotes Sonoma County through educational programming; advocates for its members at local, state and federal levels; and contributes to the local communities through our Sonoma County Vintners Foundation. Sonoma County Wine Auction, its annual fundraiser, benefits non-profit organizations throughout the region. To learn more about Sonoma County Vintners, visit SonomaWine.com.

About Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is Sonoma County’s premier wine and culinary destination. Home to critically acclaimed wines including America’s #1 Chardonnay, the estate also boasts a stunning four-acre culinary garden filled with a bountiful array of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as rare and impressive produce and more, offering visitors a picturesque setting to every wine experience. A leader in sustainable vineyard and winery practices, including water and energy conservation, Kendall-Jackson continues to push boundaries in both the viticulture and culinary scene. Visitors are encouraged to visit Kendall-Jackson for wine tastings, garden tours, culinary experiences, and various events throughout the year, including the renowned Farm-to-Table dinner series. Learn more online at KJ.com/events, and follow Kendall-Jackson on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

