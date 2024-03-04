Kansas City Proclaims March 4-8 as Divorce With Respect Week™

The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri has issued a proclamation declaring March 4-8, 2024 to be Divorce With Respect Week™.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri has issued a proclamation declaring March 4-8, 2024 to be Divorce With Respect Week™. This week, members of Collaborative Practice Kansas City are offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to learn more about the divorce process and divorce process options that are available to them.

“Collaborative Divorce affords the couple more privacy in solving their differences and is often less expensive and less time consuming than litigated cases,” the proclamation stated.

Kansas City has one of the highest divorced populations in the country. Although divorce is a universal experience, it doesn’t have to be so traumatizing. When clients choose a Collaborative Divorce, they don’t just receive the help of their individual attorneys – they also work with a divorce financial expert, a mental health professional, and a child specialist for any children involved in the case. With a team of professionals on their side, clients can resolve any uncertainties without going to court and causing lasting emotional damage to them and their families.

Collaborative Practice Kansas City is a not-for-profit organization of independent mental health professionals, attorneys, and financial professionals dedicated to assisting Kansas City residents in resolving family disputes through Collaborative Divorce.

“Divorce is never a walk in the park, but a Collaborative Divorce gives clients a sense of dignity and autonomy as they move through those proceedings, which I think everyone would want.,” said Elizabeth Yarborough, attorney and member of Collaborative Practice Kansas City. “They just have to know about it, which is why I’m proud to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week.”

Collaborative Practice Kansas City is a not-for-profit organization of independent mental health professionals, attorneys, and financial professionals dedicated to resolving family disputes through Collaborative Divorce.

To schedule a free divorce consultation with a divorce professional during Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

You just read:

