Mayday Security Solutions Featured For Its Innovative Approach To Enhancing School Safety

The feature story for WXYZ Detroit highlighted LifeShield+ as well as Mayday's innovative approach to securing funding for school safety.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayday Security Solutions had the pleasure of partaking in an interview with WXYZ-TV in Detroit, Michigan, to help shed light on our innovative solution for creating safer school environments, LifeShield+.

In the interview, our founder Marianne Cowell, and CEO Ryan Cowell underscored Mayday’s experience implementing LifeShield+, citing successful projects in California and Florida. With a focus on enhancing safety measures in educational environments, Mayday highlighted the potential application of LifeShield+ in Michigan and across the country.

"Ensuring the safety of students and staff is paramount, and we believe that LifeShield+ offers an effective solution to mitigate potential threats and create safer learning environments" stated founder Marianne Cowell. "We appreciate Channel 7 News giving us the chance to share our mission and spread the word about our current efforts."

One of the key highlights of the interview was the accessibility of LifeShield+ to Michigan school districts, particularly in light of the availability of COVID funds. Over $1 billion of ESSER III funds remain unspent and are set to expire in September of this year if unused. LifeShield+ qualifies as an eligible expense, and at an average cost of $15-$20 per student, can easily be covered by schools holding some of these excess funds. This situation is not exclusive to Michigan though as every state has a significant amount of remaining funds.

"By leveraging these unspent ESSER funds, school districts have a unique opportunity to invest in proactive measures that enhance safety and security without dipping into their budget," said Cowell. "As a parent, if I found out that my child’s school had money that could’ve been spent on ballistic protection but they let it expire, I would be outraged."

Mayday has completed multiple sales in both California and Florida using leftover COVID funds and anticipates more will follow as the September “use-it-or-lose-it” deadline approaches. While annual school safety grant programs as seen in North Carolina and various other states seem promising, $25-30 million once divided up among thousands of schools is a drop in the bucket compared to the swimming pool of ESSER III money floating around.

LifeShield+ has undergone rigorous testing by multiple third-party security professionals, demonstrating its efficacy in providing UL752 level 3 protection. This level of protection is essential in safeguarding against various ballistic threats, thereby offering peace of mind to school administrators, teachers, students, and parents alike.

For more information about Mayday Security Solutions and LifeShield+, please visit www.maydaysafe.com or contact us using the information below.

About Mayday Security Solutions

Mayday Security Solutions focuses on creating healthier, safer communities across America. We leverage technology and innovation to provide safety solutions that are both effective and accessible while meeting the highest industry standards.

