Mayday Security Solutions Is Helping NC Schools Purchase LifeShield+ Ballistic Protection Using New School Safety Grant

Mayday Security Solutions

The $35 million grant is intended to help public schools across North Carolina upgrade their security measures with purchases such as LifeShield+.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Wednesday two hundred and thirty North Carolina schools were allocated their share of a $35 million school safety grant from the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools (CFSS). This money is eligible to be used on barrier/bullet-resistant products such as LifeShield+ to foster a safer school environment.

The school districts and charter schools that applied were each awarded funds to spend on equipment, training, and services to enhance the safety of their students and staff. Funding for school resource officers falls under a separate $33 million fund awarded in October of 2022. Click here for a full list of the public school units and how much they received.

LifeShield+ not only is an eligible expense for this grant but was featured at the RISE Back to School Safety Summit last July, where the safety grant was officially announced. Since then Mayday has worked with numerous schools, but the ultimate goal is to meet with all two hundred and thirty recipients to ensure they understand the impact of LifeShield+ before spending their funds.

“This announcement is something everyone in the state of North Carolina should be excited about,” said Mayday Director of Sales Ran Johnston. “The $35 million, with a narrow range of use, represents a concentrated effort towards making our public schools a safer place. A solid school safety plan, whether it’s LifeShield+ or another product, should include some form of barrier or bullet-resistant protection guarding the entry points. I believe the schools who marked this as an intended use on their application understand the unique opportunity this funding provides,” he continued.

The goal of Mayday throughout this process has been to provide schools with obtainable ballistic protection for their doors, windows, and entryways, which could be purchased within the budget we expected each school/district to receive based on past iterations of this grant.

With allocations having now been received, Mayday will utilize the time until funds are available for spending to help schools prepare to submit a purchase order and take one step closer to having ballistic protection installed in their schools.

For schools that received funds and want to explore LifeShield+ contact Ran Johnston at ran@maydaysafe.com. If you are a parent interested in recommending LifeShield+ to your school district, visit our website below or download our parent letter.

About Mayday Security Solutions

Mayday Security Solutions focuses on creating healthier, safer communities across America. We leverage technology and innovation to provide safety solutions that are both effective and accessible while meeting the highest industry standards.

For more information, visit www.maydaysafe.com.

info@maydaysafe.com

(843) 531-9983