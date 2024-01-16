Mayday Security Solutions Conducts Live Demonstration of LifeShield+ With Defend Systems Security Consultants

Mayday Security Solutions Nashville Range Testing

Mayday received help from Defend Systems to put LifeShield+ through a comprehensive range test.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mayday Security Solutions participated in a live demonstration earlier this week, designed to showcase the capabilities of its flagship product, LifeShield+. Mayday met in Nashville with Defend Systems, a Tennessee-based security consulting firm, and Ballistic Barrier Products, the manufacturer of LifeShield+, to push LifeShield+ above and beyond its capabilities.

The range test, carried out by Defend Systems, saw LifeShield+ stop rounds from both 9mm and .40 cal handguns. Mayday and Ballistic Barrier wanted to see LifeShield+ shot from various angles, distances, and multiple times in the same spot to showcase its performance under different circumstances.

Overall LifeShield+ performed as expected, exceeding the expectations of Defend Systems who were viewing the product for the first time. Defend Systems provides consulting and training services for schools and places of worship across the country and takes pride in recommending the proper solutions for their individual needs. Defend Systems will be releasing a full video recap of their testing results and recommendations soon.

“The demonstration with Defend Systems this past Monday was a complete success,” said Mayday VP of Sales Ran Johnston. “They put LifeShield+ to the test and it delivered. With their expertise in the physical security and ballistic space, getting their feedback was extremely valuable,” he continued.

LifeShield+ is a woven carbon-fiber material that applies UL 752 Level 3 ballistic protection to any door, window, or entryway. Contact Mayday to learn more about LifeShield+.

About Mayday Security Solutions

Mayday Security Solutions focuses on creating healthier, safer communities across America. We leverage technology and innovation to provide safety solutions that are both effective and accessible while meeting the highest industry standards.

