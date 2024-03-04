National Driving School Offers Free Lessons to Hundreds of Students Displaced by Unexpected Closure
Coastline Academy Steps In To Support Former Students of iDrive Driving Academy in Mansfield, Texas
Our mission is to eradicate car crashes by teaching safe and confident drivers for life. Supporting the students of Mansfield is part of that mission.”MANSFIELD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Nigel Tunnacliffe, co-founder and CEO of Coastline Academy
The sudden and unexpected closure of the iDrive Driving Academy in Mansfield, Texas, a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth, left hundreds of paying students scrambling. The driving school, which had been a cornerstone of the community for decades, closed suddenly on February 15, 2024, without notice. Left without access to lessons they had paid for, these students were faced with having to pay for new lessons at a different school.
Only 48 hours after the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation (TDLR) broke the news, California-based national driving school Coastline Academy stepped in to help support these struggling students. Coastline will provide over 1000 free lessons to enable all students who had paid for them to earn their driver's licenses at Coastline’s expense. These complimentary lessons will build from where the students’ prior lessons had left off and provide them with the highest quality of instruction.
“Our mission is to eradicate car crashes by teaching safe and confident drivers for life. Supporting the students of Mansfield is part of that mission,” says Nigel Tunnacliffe, co-founder and CEO of Coastline Academy. “Having the learning process interrupted can create gaps in students’ education, which can have impacts on their overall development. It was imperative to us that we move quickly to close up these gaps and offer these students a comprehensive, consistent education.”
Originating in California, Coastline Academy operates in thousands of cities across eight states (California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Texas). Guided by the values of transparency, efficiency, and a people-first approach, Coastline offers state-certified Driver’s Ed courses, both in-person and online, as well as behind-the-wheel driving instruction and road tests. All courses are designed not just to teach the basics of driving, but to help students develop a lifelong safety-first mindset.
Students and families impacted by the closures were encouraged to reach out to the TDLR to arrange for the transition to Coastline. As of March 1st, the TDLR is continuing to work to obtain all of the necessary student records from the former school’s owner. In the meantime, students will receive comprehensive instruction that retains the community-centric feel that made the former school such an integral part of Mansfield for so long.
“It’s highly important to us that these students can feel confident in the quality of their lessons, as this will help them develop a greater sense of personal confidence behind the wheel,” says Tunnacliffe. “A proper driver’s education can truly save lives, and it is important to us that these young drivers are able to come away from their courses feeling fully prepared for everything that the road throws their way.”
Coastline is not only serving the current iDrive students but will be opening an operation in Mansfield to educate future drivers in the community as well. Families can reach out to Coastline at hello@coastlineacademy.com or call or text 1-800-489-1896 for more information.
About Coastline Academy
Coastline Academy is the largest driving school in the country and the 6th fastest-growing education company in America according to Inc.com. Coastline was founded with the mission of eradicating car crashes and has provided top-quality education to over 100,000 driving students across 500+ cities, receiving 55,000 5-star reviews. The company combines modern technology with rigorous safety standards to deliver a learning experience that is personalized, safe, and efficient.
Darryl Brisebois
MackaseyHoward Communications
+1 514-718-4171
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok