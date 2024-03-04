GoBrunch Launches Two Day Immersive Digital WorldBuilding Expo
GoBrunch, a virtual platform where people create vibrant online communities and experiences announces the launch of 2 day WorldBuilding Expo, March 5-6, 2024.
The internet should be based on Rooms, not pages. That's what we're building here.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoBrunch, the pioneering virtual platform where people create vibrant online communities and experiences tailored to their interests, announces the launch of its two-day WorldBuilding Expo on March 5-6, 2024. With GoBrunch's immersive digital spaces, users design and completely customize virtual hangouts reflecting their unique styles and interests.
Unlike standard video conferencing tools, GoBrunch empowers creators, coaches, organizations and community groups to craft branded digital realms for hosting meetings, events, workshops and more. By facilitating meaningful connection through integrated video chat, GoBrunch recreates the engaging atmosphere of gathering in inspiring shared spaces.
This pioneering platform invites attendees to experience first-hand how its innovative immersive spaces are redefining online engagement at the upcoming WorldBuilding Expo:
WHO: GoBrunch
WHAT: WorldBuilding Expo
WHEN: Tuesday, March 5th at 8am PST and Wednesday, March 6th at 2pm PST
WHERE: GoBrunch virtual platform
WHY: "You really need to see to believe what our community is achieving," said Richard Lowenthal, GoBrunch CEO. "It's an experiential online experience beyond what words can capture."
- Discover GoBrunch, a platform that transforms traditional remote interactions into dynamic, engaging virtual experiences.
- Witness firsthand how users are leveraging the interactive virtual rooms and customizable features to revolutionize their online meetings and events.
- Look around, attend workshops, networking opportunities, Q&A, learn about marketing,10xing your content and much much more.
- Special offers for EXPO attendees, providing a head start in exploring and utilizing GoBrunch and EpicVerse WorldBuilders™ services.
At the Expo, users can instantly transport between environments like cozy coffee shops, modern conference rooms, meditation rooms, creative studios and more. Dynamic multimedia capabilities allow enhancing these spaces with videos, images, documents and other engaging elements with sharing capabilities. GoBrunch represents the future of cultivating vibrant online communities and self-expression. Creators and coaches will experience how to design branded virtual retreats, while companies can explore constructing private virtual campuses for remote collaboration.
GoBrunch is leading a new era of deeply engaging experiential online events like the WorldBuilding Expo.
Don't miss this portal into the future of immersive digital connection.
RSVP now for the WorldBuilding Expo:
*Day 1 (March 5th): https://lu.ma/zbogi2be
*Day 2 (March 6th): https://lu.ma/02q3p266
To book an interview with the CEO of GoBrunch, Richard Lowenthal, please visit his GoBrunch office is https://gobrunch.com/events/319093/475849
About GoBrunch:
GoBrunch is the pioneering virtual platform where people create vibrant online communities and experiences tailored to their interests. With GoBrunch's immersive digital spaces, users can design and completely customize virtual hangouts reflecting their unique styles and needs. GoBrunch empowers creators, coaches, organizations and community groups to craft branded digital realms for hosting meetings, events, workshops and more. By facilitating meaningful connection through integrated video chat, GoBrunch recreates the engaging atmosphere of gathering in inspiring shared spaces. GoBrunch represents the future of cultivating vibrant online communities and self-expression. Official "GoBrunch Space "for people to meet up. https://gobrunch.com/tastycommunity For more info go to https://GoBrunch.com
Richard Lowenthal
GoBrunch
+1 661-578-5352
