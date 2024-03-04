DPA will introduce Fashion Drug by Anahit designs to 2024 Oscars nominees
The Fashion Drug by Anahit boutique will open its door to 2024 Oscars nominees in a special event produced by DPABEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathalie Dubois and DPA will host the week of the Oscars, “the DPA pre Oscars event at Fashion Drug by Anahit “The event will introduce Oscars nominees and DPA guests to the world of Anahit Ghazaryan. Anahit Ghazaryan, Founder and Creative director, is an Armenian designer who founded the Fashiondrug brand, which displays Armenian products, and fabulous handmade couture designs, for strong and confident women. The invited guests while sipping Perduret champagne, will discover pieces available for any red carpet needs, could borrow a unique attire for the Oscars’ red carpet and will choose a unique designer brooch to take home. Selected actresses could also pick up a new De Marquet clutch to walk the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.
DPA and Nathalie Dubois experts in gift lounges, compiled a great gift bag for the attendees. The brands represented in the DPA gift bags are: Rule Cosmeceuticals, Oshri Hakak books, Kings of Prohibition wines, Vincenzo Spinnato, Hypnomagnetism, Élevé Water, Blumenes, Fly by Jing, Giovanissa De Luca Real Estate, Ere Perez cosmetics, Augustinus Bader, Edna’s Coffee, Beach Sandy, Jessica Cosmetics, Girlactik Beauty, Impo International shoes, Curifly, Apricoty, Nocco energy drink, and Barebells.
The event runs March 7th, 8th from 11am to 5pm, and on the 9th from 11am to 3pm, and is located at 9633 Brighton Way, in Beverly Hills.
About Anahit Ghazaryan: Designer, stylist Anahit Ghazaryan founded the Fashion Drug brand in 2015.She started her creative career by making brooches, when that trend was not yet widespread in Yerevan. Thanks to her innovative techniques and unique design models, she was able to quickly gain recognition not only in Armenia, but also abroad, particularly participating in "Project Women’s" in Las Vegas, "Accessories Circuit" in New York, "Super" and "White" in Milan, "White" in Paris, Première Classe" and "Bijorhca", Moscow "Junwex" and "CPM" annual exhibitions. In 2020, Anahit launched her first clothing collection. FD Sporty collection was immediately followed by FD Prima, FD Kids and FD Denim collections, which today are sold in different countries of the world with Made in Armenia label. You can read more on Anahit at www.anahitbeverlyhills.com
About Nathalie Dubois and DPA: A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites. DPA run luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice, or Toronto. DPA also opened its first Asian office in Tokyo, Japan in 2017. DPA celebrated in 2023 its 20th year anniversary, and its 18th year producing gift suites worldwide. You can find details on DPA at www.dpagroup.org.
*This event is not affiliated or official with the OSCARS® Awards, or ABC
