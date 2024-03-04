SHEEHY AUTO STORES PLEDGES $50,000 TO CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU IN SUPPORT OF THE CHILDREN'S TOWER

(L to R) Lauren Moore, President & CEO of Children's Hospital Foundation; Jordan Fooks, General Manager of Sheehy Ford Lincoln of Richmond; Todd Zaciek, General Manager of Sheehy Lexus of Richmond; Roger Keller, VP/Platform Director of Sheehy Auto Stores

SHEEHY AUTO STORES’ RICHMOND DEALERSHIPS PLEDGE $50,000 TO CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF RICHMOND AT VCU IN SUPPORT OF THE CHILDREN'S TOWER

Sheehy Ford of Ashland, Sheehy Ford Lincoln of Gaithersburg, and Sheehy Lexus of Richmond, recently donated $50,000 to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU in support of the facility’s Children’s Tower, which opened in 2023.

The donation is aimed at sponsoring an employee breakroom (or staff lounge) within the state-of-the-art Children’s Tower, a landmark structure that serves as a beacon of hope and healing for children in need of specialized care.

“We are proud to be a part of the Children’s Hospital’s expansion in their dedication to supporting more in-patients and providing the very best to the children in their care,” Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. “We hope this donation helps to further support their youngest patients, their families, and the healthcare heroes seeing them through their challenging journeys.”

In addition to the financial donation, Sheehy’s Richmond dealerships surprised the hospital with items to stock the Sheehy Auto Stores staff lounge and three additional team member lounge spaces. They also delivered comfort items such as blankets, activity kits and art supplies for the child life program which focuses on providing comfort, fun, play and age-appropriate support for children through their hospital stays.

“Philanthropy is the backbone that allows our hospital the opportunity to grow and advance clinical programs and the environments in which we care for children and their families. We are truly grateful for devoted corporate partners like Sheehy Auto Stores who believe in our mission, care about the well-being of our team members who deliver compassionate care every day to children and their families, and have a heart-felt desire to support patient family experiences at CHoR,” said Lauren Moore, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“We realize the importance of the comprehensive well-being of the hospital’s employees and acknowledge the challenges they face daily,” added Sheehy. “This is our way of expressing our gratitude for their long hours and unwavering dedication to the youngest of patients.”

Sheehy Auto Stores is one of the Top 30 Private Dealer groups in the country. The company has been family-owned and operated since its formation in 1966 as a single Ford dealership. Sheehy’s growth to nearly $2 billion in sales and 45,000 new and used vehicles annually has been based on adherence to their Mission Statement: “One team building a lasting relationship with each customer based on trust.” The company operates in the Mid-Atlantic region with 27 stores from Richmond to Baltimore, and from Annapolis to Hagerstown. Their brands include GMC, Ford, Honda, Lincoln, Subaru, Mazda, Lexus, INFINITI, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Nissan. Sheehy’s focus and execution on customer loyalty has earned their distinction as one of the premier retailers for each of the manufacturers they represent. For more information, visit www.sheehy.com.