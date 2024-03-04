Bilingual English/Spanish Social-Emotional Learning Book Models Communication and Empathy Through Kids and Their Cats

This new English/Spanish edition of How Cats Say I Love You will be released March 5, 2024 This book encourages kids to think about healthy ways to share their own emotions Meet kids and their unique furry friends from all over the world

Featuring characters from across the globe, this bilingual children's book teaches healthy ways to share emotions, and shows that it's okay to feel not okay

Teaches young children to explore emotions and communication with the help of cats from around the world. A valuable resource for teachers and parents alike.” — Janan Cain, author of The Way I Feel and The Way I Feel Too