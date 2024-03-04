Bilingual English/Spanish Social-Emotional Learning Book Models Communication and Empathy Through Kids and Their Cats
Featuring characters from across the globe, this bilingual children's book teaches healthy ways to share emotions, and shows that it's okay to feel not okay
Teaches young children to explore emotions and communication with the help of cats from around the world. A valuable resource for teachers and parents alike.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This social-emotional learning picture book is not only full of fun and playful feline friends but also important insights into how we can demonstrate empathy and compassion toward others' emotions—and our own. First released in hardcover as How Cats Say I Love You, we are excited to announce the brand new bilingual English/Spanish paperback edition of award-winning author and weather anchor Guy Brown’s book, How Cats Say I Love You / Cómo los gatos dicen te quiero.
Cats are more than just cuddly critters: they also get nervous, hyper, relaxed, lazy, or angry—just like us! It falls on us to discover what our furry friends are trying to communicate: are they playfully chirping or peacefully purring? Is their tail wrapped around your legs or tucked between their own? Maybe they need some time alone, or maybe they’re hungry for a treat! Featuring a diverse cast of children and a colorful range of cats from all around the world, this book teaches young readers about all the ways their friends—human and feline alike—share their feelings.
In a world where primary education is increasingly online, away from busy classrooms and social problem-solving, learning empathy is more important than ever. Best for readers ages 2-7, How Cats Say I Love You / Cómo los gatos dicen te quiero shows young kids how both humans and felines communicate their emotions. This picture book teaches kids to pay attention to the social cues around them. By recognizing when their cat is angry and learning how to respond to their needs, kids will be empowered to apply those new skills to their friends and family. With this new bilingual edition, children can even focus on communication in an additional way—by practicing their language skills in English and Spanish.
Janan Cain, author of the bestselling books The Way I Feel and The Way I Feel Too, calls this social-emotional learning read a “fun and engaging book with lively illustrations” that “teaches young children to explore emotions and communication with the help of cats from around the world. A valuable resource for teachers and parents alike.”
Even when a character is sad, angry, or overstimulated, the illustrations by Davide Ortu maintain a warm, cheerful palette throughout the book. This tells readers that all emotions are okay to feel; sometimes you just need time alone or to take a break. The fuzzy linework and textured swathes of color are inviting to readers both young and old. The diverse cast of characters allows children of many different nationalities to identify with the story or find their household cats on the pages.
Beyond the lively illustrations, parents, librarians, and educators will love this book because of how it helps fuel children’s observations of the world around them and can inform their interactions with family members, friends, and peers. How Cats Say I Love You / Cómo los gatos dicen te quiero is a great way to ignite a conversation between a child and their caregiver about understanding and respecting physical and emotional boundaries. Above all, this book gives examples of healthy ways to communicate and respond to social stimuli.
Author and TV meteorologist Guy Brown can be seen forecasting the weather on-air today in the Big Apple, New York City. Previously, he spent several years as a weather anchor in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area of Minnesota. He enjoys volunteering at local elementary schools, where he shares his passion for meteorology with children. How Cats Say I Love You / Cómo los gatos dicen te quiero is inspired by his beloved pet cat, Rosalie. His first book, Look Up to See What the Weather Will Be, is an award-winning book about meteorology. He also dabbles in acrylic painting and is an active member of the National Weather Association and the National Association of Black Journalists.
Davide Ortu is an Italian artist now living in Spain. He studied art at the Cagliari Arts Lyceum, FOISO FOIS, Sardinia. He began as a graphic designer in advertising before moving to Madrid, where he discovered the world of children's illustrations. Through the use of intense colors, atmospheres between dreams and reality, and fantastic elements, his artwork stops time to show the biggest emotions in the smallest people.
