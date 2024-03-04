Ethoscapes Welcomes Houston Landscapes Unlimited to Growing Family
Acquisition Expands Greater Houston Footprint in Commercial Landscaping IndustryHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethoscapes, a prominent management player in the landscape care industry, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Houston Landscapes Unlimited (“HLU”), one of Houston’s largest commercial landscape and irrigation contractors. HLU joins Ethoscapes’ family of brands, which include Westco Grounds Maintenance (“Westco”), Champions Hydro-Lawn (“Champions”), Outdoor Development (“Outdoor”) and Tree60. Their combined industry fortitude and expertise now includes over 700 dedicated personnel and serves over 600 commercial, municipal, and residential clients in the Houston metropolitan area.
Houston Landscapes Unlimited was founded in 1983 by Dean Carpenter, who had the vision to establish a full-service landscape and irrigation company with the singular principle that quality services at competitive levels equals exceptional customer satisfaction. Over the years, HLU consistently reached its goal and continues to serve customers including NRG Park, University of Houston Athletics Department, Space Cowboys Stadium, various retail and office parks, and established communities including First Colony, Riverstone, Telfair, Imperial, Aliana, Cinco Ranch, and Meridiana Community.
Manny González, CEO of Ethoscapes, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are delighted to welcome HLU to the Ethoscapes family. Their stellar reputation and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our values and vision for the future. This acquisition strengthens our position in the market and enhances our ability to provide comprehensive landscaping solutions to customers.”
Dean Carpenter, President of HLU, echoed González’s sentiments, emphasizing the mutual benefits of the partnership. “Joining forces with Ethoscapes presents exciting opportunities for our team and our customers. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise and resources to set new standards of excellence in the landscaping industry. We are eager to collaborate with Ethoscapes and contribute to their continued success.”
The collaboration process is already underway, with a focus on ensuring a seamless transition for employees and customers alike. Together, Ethoscapes’ family of landscape care and maintenance brands will strive to uphold the highest standards of quality, integrity and professionalism to all customers and stakeholders.
Ethoscapes is a proud portfolio company of Evolution Strategy Partners (“Evolution”), which played a critical role in the acquisition of Houston Landscapes Unlimited. “This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Ethoscapes’ expansion efforts and underscores its commitment to partnering with companies who deliver unparalleled quality and service,” stated Stenning Schueppert, Managing Partner of Evolution. “I have no doubt that HLU will provide the same level of top-tier landscaping services backed by a team of skilled professionals as all of Ethoscapes’ landscaping brands.”
Equity for the transaction was provided by Evolution, Gemini Investors, and Genesis Park. Credit facilities were provided by Enterprise Bank & Trust. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius provided counsel and CCG Advisors advised Dean Carpenter on the transaction.
About Ethoscapes
Ethoscapes, one of the largest landscaping solutions providers in greater Houston, acquires and partners with leading green space businesses to help them sustain and grow in their markets. The company provides the business support operations, investment, and efficiencies to allow landscape care companies to focus on delivering exceptional service to their commercial, municipal, and residential landscaping maintenance, installation, and tree care clients. Its unique partnership model removes the operations bandwidth strain which inhibits the landscaping businesses’ stability and growth potential. Its family of landscaping businesses include Westco Ground Maintenance, Champions Hydro-Lawn, Outdoor Development, Houston Landscapes Unlimited and Tree60, which combined provides over 700 professionals for over 600 MUDs, HOAs, business parks, municipal parks, and leading corporate campuses.
About HLU
Houston Landscapes Unlimited (“HLU”), a full-service landscape company founded by Dean Carpenter, provides maintenance, irrigation, and landscape installation solutions to its customers around Houston. Since its inception in 1983, HLU has become one of Houston’s largest commercial landscape providers due to their focus on providing quality service and loyal care to their customers. HLU operates out of three branch locations around Houston.
About Evolution Strategy Partners
Evolution Strategy Partners is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom they work believes its value-added involvement is only beginning at the time a transaction closes. They stay engaged and empower company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution’s primary focus is on entrepreneur-owned businesses, but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where their knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with under $75 million in revenue and selects only a handful of new platform opportunities to pursue each year.
About CCG Advisors
CCG Advisors is an Atlanta based investment banking firm specializing in representing best-in-class closely held companies primarily in the green industry. Over the last 26 years, CCG has advised on well over 100 landscape industry transactions, maintaining an unrivaled track record and unmatched relationships.
Manny González
Ethoscapes
mgonzalez@ethoscapestx.com