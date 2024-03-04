Submit Release
Florida Highway Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit Conducts Traffic Stop Leading to 91 Felony Charges and Four Misdemeanors


~Two suspects arrested + 95 charges= countless citizens saved from fraud~

MONTICELLO, Fla.- Tuesday, February 27th, a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper with the Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) spotted a silver Audi traveling below the minimum speed on Interstate 10 (I-10) eastbound near mile marker 220. The CIU Trooper initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and the driver was identified as Tyriq Daiquan George, 27, of Seffner, Florida, a Habitual Traffic Offender with a Revoked Driver License. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Jimmy Lee King, 31, of Tampa, Florida.

A search of the vehicle revealed multiple stolen credit cards, counterfeited credit cards, credit card skimmers, and a small amount of marijuana. The driver and passenger were both arrested on multiple charges.

The driver, Tyriq George, was charged with the following:

The passenger, Jimmy King, was charged with the following:

Both individuals were transported to Jefferson County Jail without incident. This investigation remains active and additional charges could be pending.

