AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: Securion

AV-Comparatives certification with logo for the approved mobile security products of the Year 2023.

Securion achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Mobile Security Test of 2023.

Attaining AV-Comparatives certification is a robust affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”
— AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Securion achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Mobile Security Test of 2023. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023-for-Securion/

In the AV-Comparatives 2023 Mobile Security Test Securion received an Approved Mobile Security Award.

Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/

AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.

AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.

AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.


AV-Comparatives gibt die Award-Empfänger für 2023 bekannt: Securion
Securion hat im Mobile Security Test von AV-Comparatives 2023 einen großen Erfolg erzielt.

Securion hat im Mobile Security Test 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten vielfache Schutztests, Speed-Impact und False-Positives.
In AV-Comparatives 2023 Mobile Security Test wurde Securion mit einem Approved Mobile Security Award ausgezeichnet.

Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/

Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.

Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.

AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich „Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

