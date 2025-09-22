AV-Comparatives Publishes 2025 Endpoint Prevention & Response (EPR) Test - Comprehensive Enterprise Cybersecurity Audit

Certified: Bitdefender, Check Point, CrowdStrike, Elastic, ESET, Fortinet, G Data, Kaspersky, Palo Alto Networks, VIPRE, 2 vendors failed certification

With our EPR-Test, we combine technical effectiveness with operational and financial considerations, giving organizations a view of which products are ready to meet today’s real-world challenges.”
— Andreas Clementi, CEO and co-founder of AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, the leading independent cybersecurity testing lab, today announced the results of its 2025 Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Test, delivering enterprises, analysts, and industry stakeholders the most comprehensive evaluation of enterprise-grade EPR/EDR solutions available on the market.

The annual EPR-Test is recognised as the most demanding assessment in cybersecurity. The 2025 edition included 50 advanced attack scenarios based on real-world APT techniques and mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework. Products were evaluated not only on their ability to prevent, detect, and respond, but also on operational impact, accuracy costs, and the financial implications of breaches. This unique holistic approach ensures that enterprises gain a realistic understanding of both the security effectiveness and cost-efficiency of each solution.

The publication of this year’s EPR Test comes at a time when cyber-attacks are disrupting critical infrastructure worldwide, including ongoing incidents at major airports, as London Heathrow. The impact, linked to Collins Aerospace systems, is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can only be mitigated through manual operations—highlighting the need for resilient prevention and response solutions.
Certified EPR Solutions 2025

The following vendors earned AV-Comparatives’ prestigious EPR Certification 2025, proving their ability to deliver protection and response at the highest level:

• Bitdefender
• Check Point
• CrowdStrike
• Elastic
• ESET
• Fortinet
• G Data
• Kaspersky
• Palo Alto Networks
• VIPRE

These leading vendors have demonstrated excellence in prevention, detection, and response capabilities under the most challenging and realistic conditions. Two vendors failed certification.

Raising the Standard for Enterprise Security Testing
Unlike other industry evaluations, AV-Comparatives’ EPR-Test offers comparative benchmarking across multiple vendors, larger scope, and more sophisticated analysis. This includes realistic cost modelling and operational impact assessment - elements crucial for enterprises when selecting solutions. By combining technical depth with comparative insights, AV-Comparatives delivers a uniquely actionable resource for CISOs, IT leaders, and security analysts at organisations worldwide.

“Enterprises need security solutions that deliver strong prevention while also enabling effective response to complex threats. With our EPR-Test, we combine technical effectiveness with operational and financial considerations, giving organizations a clear view of which products are ready to meet today’s real-world challenges. The vendors certified in 2025 have proven their ability to protect enterprises at the highest level.“, commented Andreas Clementi, CEO and co-founder of AV-Comparatives.

In times of uncertainty, AV-Comparatives provides transparency to the cybersecurity market and assumes responsibility for delivering independent, fact-based insights. The organization takes pride in the fact that its rigorous testing contributes to establishing industry benchmarks and informs decision-making processes worldwide.

Download the Full Report
The complete EPR 2025 Comparative Report, including detailed vendor results and methodology, is available here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/endpoint-prevention-response-epr-test-2025/
Download Full Report (PDF): https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/EPR_Comparative_2025.pdf
Meet AV-Comparatives at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit
AV-Comparatives will showcase its enterprise-focused testing at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, 22–24 October 2025. Attendees are invited to meet AV-Comparatives’ experts and explore the latest insights from the EPR 2025 report.

About

AV-Comparatives is the globally recognised, ISO 9001:2015-certified authority in independent cybersecurity testing. Founded in 1999 as a research initiative at the University of Innsbruck, AV-Comparatives has evolved into the world’s leading testing lab for cybersecurity solutions. From its origins investigating antivirus performance, the organisation now evaluates the entire cybersecurity landscape, including endpoint protection, EDR/XDR platforms, mobile and Mac security, anti-phishing, VPNs , parental controls, and cutting-edge operational technology (OT) defences. AV-Comparatives harnesses cutting-edge threat intelligence to conduct rigorous, real-world testing that mirrors the evolving global threat landscape. Our scientifically grounded methodology ensures the highest levels of accuracy, transparency, and impartiality. Each test is designed to evaluate whether cybersecurity products deliver on their promises, empowering consumers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers to make informed, data-driven security decisions. Results are freely accessible to the public, including private users, news organisations, and academic institutions. Certification from AV-Comparatives is regarded globally as an independent seal of excellence, trusted by vendors, IT professionals, and analysts alike. With a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, AV-Comparatives remains at the forefront of cybersecurity assurance across IT, IoT, and OT domains. As the cybersecurity industry evolves, we continue to uphold our core values. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognised. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does, with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests. AV-Comparatives Where Cybersecurity Meets Trust Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

AV-Comparatives

